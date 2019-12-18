Best Dividend Stocks
Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd - ADR

Stock

JIXAY

Price as of:

$51.31 +3.53 +7.39%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
JIXAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.02

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

23.23%

EPS $4.41

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get JIXAY DARS™ Rating

JIXAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$51.31

Day's Range

$51.31 - $51.31

Previous Close

$47.78

52 week low / high

$47.78 - $51.31

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

JIXAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JIXAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks
Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

JIXAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JIXAY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-28

$1.024121

2018-06-15

$1.103609

2017-06-08

$0.769046

2016-07-19

$0.527867

2015-06-09

$1.156972

2014-06-12

$2.899223

2013-06-14

$2.898229

2012-06-19

$2.829434

2011-12-06

$1.116544

2011-05-03

$1.088476

2010-05-11

$0.508001

2009-05-20

$0.401273

2008-05-01

$1.70838

2007-05-22

$2.07749

2006-05-10

$0.93609

JIXAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JIXAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JIXAY

Stock not rated.

JIXAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.72%

-7.20%

2years

JIXAY

News
JIXAY

Research
JIXAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JIXAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

JIXAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0241

Unknown

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1036

Unknown

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7690

Unknown

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5279

Unknown

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1570

Unknown

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8992

Unknown

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8982

Unknown

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8294

Unknown

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1165

Unknown

2011-12-06

2011-12-08

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0885

Unknown

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5080

Unknown

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-07-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4013

Unknown

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-07-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7084

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-07-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0775

Unknown

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-07-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9361

Unknown

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Annual

JIXAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

