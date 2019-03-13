Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Stock

JCE

Price as of:

$14.4 -0.01 -0.07%

Industry

Other

JCE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.94%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JCE DARS™ Rating

JCE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

26,256

Open Price

$14.45

Day's Range

$14.35 - $14.49

Previous Close

$14.41

52 week low / high

$11.09 - $14.96

Percent off 52 week high

-3.74%

JCE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JCE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JCE's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

JCE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JCE's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.25

2019-09-12

$0.25

2019-06-13

$0.25

2019-03-14

$0.25

2018-12-13

$0.2775

2018-09-13

$0.2775

2018-06-14

$0.2775

2018-03-14

$0.2775

2017-12-26

$1.4197

2017-12-14

$0.2775

2017-09-14

$0.2775

2017-06-13

$0.2775

2017-03-13

$0.2775

2016-12-13

$0.2775

2016-09-13

$0.2775

2016-06-13

$0.29

2016-03-11

$0.29

2015-12-11

$0.303

2015-09-11

$0.303

2015-09-11

$1.5378

2015-06-11

$0.303

2015-03-11

$0.303

2014-12-23

$0.9362

2014-12-11

$0.303

2014-09-18

$0.3864

2014-09-11

$0.303

2014-06-11

$0.303

2014-03-12

$0.28

2013-12-24

$0.3554

2013-12-11

$0.28

2013-09-11

$0.27

2013-06-12

$0.27

2013-03-13

$0.27

2012-12-12

$0.27

2012-09-12

$0.27

2012-06-13

$0.27

2012-03-13

$0.27

2011-12-13

$0.27

2011-09-13

$0.27

2011-06-13

$0.27

2011-03-11

$0.27

2010-12-13

$0.27

2010-09-13

$0.27

2010-06-11

$0.28

2010-03-11

$0.28

2009-12-11

$0.28

2009-09-11

$0.28

2009-06-11

$0.27

2009-03-11

$0.27

2008-12-11

$0.285

2008-09-11

$0.387

2008-06-11

$0.41

2008-03-12

$0.41

2007-12-12

$0.43

2007-09-12

$0.43

2007-06-13

$0.43

JCE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JCE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JCE

Stock not rated.

JCE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.13%

-9.91%

0years

JCE

News
JCE

Research
JCE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JCE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JCE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4197

2017-12-15

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5378

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9362

2014-12-16

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3864

2014-09-11

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-10-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3554

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3870

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-05-15

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

JCE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

