iShares Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index Fund

Stock

IYK

Price as of:

$132.35 +0.39 +0.3%

Industry

Other

iShares Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index Fund (IYK)

IYK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IYK DARS™ Rating

IYK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$132.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,398

Open Price

$132.33

Day's Range

$132.11 - $132.44

Previous Close

$131.96

52 week low / high

$101.38 - $132.44

Percent off 52 week high

-0.07%

IYK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IYK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

IYK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IYK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.840591

2019-09-24

$0.699867

2019-06-17

$0.86255

2019-03-20

$0.539419

2018-12-17

$0.691806

2018-09-26

$0.840945

2018-06-26

$0.853628

2018-03-22

$0.606112

2017-12-19

$0.596688

2017-09-26

$0.491898

2017-06-27

$0.521263

2017-03-24

$0.591832

2016-12-21

$0.976451

2016-09-26

$0.691465

2016-06-21

$0.658318

2016-03-23

$0.583708

2015-12-24

$0.683519

2015-09-25

$0.579828

2015-06-24

$0.573639

2015-03-25

$0.4529

2014-12-24

$0.533693

2014-09-24

$0.517405

2014-06-24

$0.466107

2014-03-25

$0.393625

2013-12-23

$0.550856

2013-09-24

$0.447869

2013-06-26

$0.43126

2013-03-25

$0.332285

2012-12-19

$0.539224

2012-09-25

$0.447491

2012-06-19

$0.386872

2012-03-26

$0.304458

2011-12-22

$0.480016

2011-09-23

$0.291267

2011-06-24

$0.340157

2011-03-25

$0.331621

2010-12-22

$0.448928

2010-09-23

$0.281955

2010-06-24

$0.355286

2010-03-25

$0.300627

2009-12-23

$0.41634

2009-09-22

$0.271233

2009-06-24

$0.327286

2009-03-25

$0.32463

2008-12-23

$0.356893

2008-09-24

$0.317718

2008-06-25

$0.1903

2008-03-25

$0.29041

2007-12-27

$0.28348

2007-09-25

$0.273159

2007-06-28

$0.355888

2007-03-23

$0.276477

2006-12-20

$0.373955

2006-09-26

$0.249774

2006-06-22

$0.26675

2006-03-24

$0.234172

2005-12-22

$0.241915

2005-09-23

$0.214456

2005-06-20

$0.21045

2005-03-24

$0.195049

2004-12-23

$0.196946

2004-09-24

$0.198286

2004-06-25

$0.172102

2004-03-26

$0.159564

2003-12-12

$0.242673

2003-09-12

$0.079005

2003-06-13

$0.281572

2003-03-07

$0.067087

2002-12-13

$0.272546

2002-09-13

$0.150692

2002-06-14

$0.109476

2002-03-08

$0.071667

IYK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IYK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IYK

Stock not rated.

IYK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.93%

12.36%

1years

IYK

IYK

IYK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IYK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IYK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8406

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6999

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8626

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5394

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6918

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8409

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8536

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6061

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5967

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4919

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5213

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5918

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9765

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6915

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6583

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5837

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6835

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5798

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5736

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4529

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5337

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5174

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4661

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3936

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5509

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4479

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4313

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3323

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5392

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4475

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3869

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3045

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2913

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3402

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3316

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4489

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2820

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3553

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3006

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4163

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2712

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3273

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3246

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3569

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3177

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1903

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2904

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2835

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2732

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3559

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2765

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3740

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2498

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2668

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2342

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2419

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2145

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2105

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1969

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1983

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1721

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1596

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2427

Unknown

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0790

Unknown

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2816

Unknown

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0671

Unknown

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

Unknown

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1507

Unknown

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1095

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

Unknown

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

IYK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

