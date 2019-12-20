Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (ETF)

Stock

ITOT

Price as of:

$72.12 +0.3 +0.42%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (ETF) (ITOT)

ITOT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.05%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.47

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ITOT DARS™ Rating

ITOT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,030,000

Open Price

$71.88

Day's Range

$71.82 - $72.16

Previous Close

$71.82

52 week low / high

$53.12 - $72.16

Percent off 52 week high

-0.06%

ITOT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ITOT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ITOT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ITOT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ITOT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.368122

2019-09-24

$0.321753

2019-06-17

$0.356847

2019-03-20

$0.239244

2018-12-28

$0.060859

2018-12-17

$0.349436

2018-09-26

$0.297783

2018-06-26

$0.259485

2018-03-22

$0.248706

2017-12-19

$0.301851

2017-09-26

$0.266509

2017-06-27

$0.24079

2017-03-24

$0.222438

2016-12-21

$0.273238

2016-09-26

$0.223395

2016-06-21

$0.11914375

2016-03-23

$0.10192175

2015-12-29

$0.0210095

2015-12-24

$0.127513

2015-09-25

$0.1140445

2015-06-24

$0.10218175

2015-03-25

$0.10288475

2014-12-24

$0.11547325

2014-09-24

$0.1017995

2014-06-24

$0.09624

2014-03-25

$0.088419

2013-12-23

$0.10554875

2013-09-24

$0.0912355

2013-06-26

$0.08151

2013-03-25

$0.07917125

2012-12-19

$0.099535

2012-09-25

$0.07866

2012-06-19

$0.073402

2012-03-26

$0.062552

2011-12-22

$0.08082325

2011-09-26

$0.06559525

2011-06-23

$0.05957425

2011-03-25

$0.05834425

2010-12-23

$0.06727975

2010-09-24

$0.06496775

2010-06-23

$0.0510635

2010-03-25

$0.0506645

2009-12-24

$0.06217275

2009-09-23

$0.05421175

2009-06-23

$0.055868

2009-03-25

$0.0599435

2008-12-24

$0.06792

2008-09-25

$0.072187

2008-06-24

$0.033618125

2008-03-25

$0.032228125

2007-12-27

$0.035429375

2007-09-26

$0.03536825

2007-06-29

$0.03155425

2007-03-26

$0.03149425

2006-12-21

$0.0342513125

2006-09-27

$0.0303406875

2006-06-23

$0.0248585

2006-03-27

$0.0263544375

2005-12-23

$0.0292518125

2005-09-26

$0.0248046875

2005-06-21

$0.0146480625

2005-03-28

$0.0390593125

2004-12-27

$0.036528875

2004-09-27

$0.0270776875

2004-06-28

$0.021812625

2004-03-29

$0.016888125

ITOT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ITOT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ITOT

Stock not rated.

ITOT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

27.07%

21.07%

14years

ITOT

News
ITOT

Research
ITOT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ITOT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ITOT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3681

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3218

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3568

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2392

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0609

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3494

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2978

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2595

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2487

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3019

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2665

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2408

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2224

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2732

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2234

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1191

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1019

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0210

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1275

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1140

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1029

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1155

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1018

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0962

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1055

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0912

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0792

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0995

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0787

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0626

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0808

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0656

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0673

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0511

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0507

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0542

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0559

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0599

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0679

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0722

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0336

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0322

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0354

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0354

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0316

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0343

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0303

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0264

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0293

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0248

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0146

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0391

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0271

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ITOT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X