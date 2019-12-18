Best Dividend Stocks
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund

Stock

IQDY

Price as of:

$26.4 -0.03 -0.11%

Industry

Other

IQDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.98%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IQDY DARS™ Rating

IQDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

419

Open Price

$26.39

Day's Range

$26.39 - $26.4

Previous Close

$26.43

52 week low / high

$21.08 - $26.5

Percent off 52 week high

-0.38%

IQDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IQDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IQDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IQDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.329307

2019-06-21

$0.429744

2019-03-15

$0.098683

2018-12-21

$0.284656

2018-09-24

$0.364605

2018-06-18

$0.530157

2018-03-19

$0.116449

2017-12-21

$0.275906

2017-09-18

$0.227905

2017-06-19

$0.407342

2017-03-20

$0.110142

2016-12-22

$0.095418

2016-09-19

$0.27099

2016-06-20

$0.430794

2016-03-21

$0.105767

2015-12-29

$0.242684

2015-09-18

$0.201878

2015-06-19

$0.408815

2015-03-20

$0.062349

2014-12-29

$0.386118

2014-09-19

$0.122862

2014-06-20

$0.409678

2014-03-21

$0.159215

2013-12-27

$0.14302

2013-09-03

$0.242579

2013-06-03

$0.265207

IQDY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IQDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IQDY

Stock not rated.

IQDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.41%

1.65%

2years

IQDY

IQDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IQDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

IQDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3293

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4297

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0987

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2847

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3646

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5302

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1164

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2759

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2279

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1101

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0954

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2710

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4308

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1058

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2427

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2019

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4088

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0623

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3861

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1229

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4097

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1592

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2426

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2652

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IQDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

