Stock

Price as of:

$23.87 -0.07 -0.29%

Stock Dividend Data

0.50%

Average Yield: N/A

$0.12

Paid Quarterly

0.00%

EPS $0.00

1 yrs

IPOS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24

Open Price

$23.87

Day's Range

$23.87 - $23.87

Previous Close

$23.94

52 week low / high

$17.9 - $23.94

Percent off 52 week high

-0.29%

IPOS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IPOS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IPOS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IPOS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0301

2019-06-14

$0.18592

2018-12-14

$0.80265

2018-06-15

$0.2024

2018-03-16

$0.00775

2017-09-15

$0.05857

2017-06-16

$0.15245

2016-09-16

$0.10823

2016-06-17

$0.18989

2016-03-18

$0.01335

2015-12-18

$0.00323

2015-09-18

$0.05322

2015-06-19

$0.14897

2015-03-20

$0.00455

2014-12-19

$0.03232

IPOS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IPOS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IPOS

Stock not rated.

IPOS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-27.15%

-88.11%

1years

IPOS

IPOS

IPOS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IPOS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

IPOS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0301

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1859

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8027

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2024

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0078

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0586

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1082

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1899

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0134

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0532

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0323

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IPOS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

