Incitec Pivot - ADR

Stock

INCZY

Price as of:

$2.24 +0.01 +0.45%

Industry

Other

INCZY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.72%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.02

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

24.60%

EPS $0.07

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

INCZY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,181

Open Price

$2.17

Day's Range

$2.17 - $2.25

Previous Close

$2.23

52 week low / high

$1.91 - $2.74

Percent off 52 week high

-18.25%

INCZY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

INCZY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

INCZY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INCZY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-03

$0.007997

2018-11-23

$0.039131

2018-05-21

$0.02907

2017-11-22

$0.03303

2017-05-18

$0.03031

2016-11-17

$0.030287

2016-05-19

$0.026627

2015-11-19

$0.032003

2015-11-19

$0.021336

2015-05-20

$0.029641

INCZY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

INCZY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INCZY

Stock not rated.

INCZY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-34.50%

-76.55%

2years

INCZY

INCZY

INCZY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INCZY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

INCZY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0080

Unknown

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0391

Unknown

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0291

Unknown

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0330

Unknown

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0303

Unknown

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0303

Unknown

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0266

Unknown

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0213

Unknown

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0320

Unknown

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0296

Unknown

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

INCZY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

