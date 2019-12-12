Best Dividend Stocks
ILKAY

$31.44 +0.13 +0.42%

Other

Iluka Resources - ADR (ILKAY)

ILKAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.29

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ILKAY DARS™ Rating

ILKAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$31.44

Day's Range

$31.44 - $31.44

Previous Close

$31.31

52 week low / high

$24.42 - $38.73

Percent off 52 week high

-18.82%

ILKAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ILKAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ILKAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ILKAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-03

$0.14696

2019-03-06

$0.62469

2018-08-29

$0.317504

2018-03-26

$0.904125

2017-08-28

$0.207108

2016-09-06

$0.099924

2016-03-07

$0.673615

2015-08-28

$0.183348

2015-03-05

$0.443935

2014-09-02

$0.23005

2014-03-03

$0.16622

2013-08-29

$0.2106

2013-03-04

$0.4681

2012-09-05

$1.22275

2012-03-06

$2.777

2011-09-06

$0.7677

2011-03-04

$0.37656

ILKAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ILKAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ILKAY

Stock not rated.

ILKAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-27.57%

-75.94%

1years

ILKAY

ILKAY

ILKAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ILKAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

ILKAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1470

Unknown

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6247

Unknown

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3175

Unknown

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9041

Unknown

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2071

Unknown

2017-08-28

2017-08-30

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0999

Unknown

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6736

Unknown

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1833

Unknown

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4439

Unknown

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2301

Unknown

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1662

Unknown

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2106

Unknown

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4681

Unknown

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

2013-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2228

Unknown

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.7770

Unknown

2012-03-06

2012-03-08

2012-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7677

Unknown

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3766

Unknown

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

ILKAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

