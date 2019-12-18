Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund

Stock

IJJ

Price as of:

$170.08 +0.15 +0.09%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (IJJ)

IJJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IJJ DARS™ Rating

IJJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$170.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

55,883

Open Price

$170.26

Day's Range

$169.43 - $170.26

Previous Close

$169.93

52 week low / high

$129.89 - $170.49

Percent off 52 week high

-0.24%

IJJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IJJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IJJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IJJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.849963

2019-09-24

$0.74344

2019-06-17

$0.679608

2019-03-20

$0.627284

2018-12-17

$0.732729

2018-09-26

$0.648228

2018-06-26

$0.666402

2018-03-22

$0.729978

2017-12-19

$0.728568

2017-09-26

$0.617622

2017-06-27

$0.611907

2017-03-24

$0.48085

2016-12-21

$0.722071

2016-09-26

$0.663182

2016-06-21

$0.5201

2016-03-23

$0.519385

2015-12-24

$0.697887

2015-09-25

$0.528158

2015-06-24

$0.499443

2015-03-25

$0.419424

2014-12-24

$0.741199

2014-09-24

$0.48451

2014-06-24

$0.450943

2014-03-25

$0.429651

2013-12-23

$0.523211

2013-09-24

$0.425342

2013-06-26

$0.407652

2013-03-25

$0.359825

2012-12-19

$0.634487

2012-09-25

$0.393604

2012-06-19

$0.339589

2012-03-26

$0.309785

2011-12-22

$0.424744

2011-09-26

$0.34583

2011-06-23

$0.304117

2011-03-25

$0.277245

2010-12-23

$0.396349

2010-09-24

$0.318989

2010-06-23

$0.265667

2010-03-25

$0.254822

2009-12-24

$0.434612

2009-09-23

$0.313235

2009-06-23

$0.285383

2009-03-25

$0.318636

2008-12-24

$0.574371

2008-09-25

$0.408028

2008-06-24

$0.40788

2008-03-25

$0.19068

2007-12-27

$0.39014

2007-09-26

$0.323069

2007-06-29

$0.319015

2007-03-26

$0.355696

2006-12-21

$0.45366

2006-09-27

$0.341003

2006-06-23

$0.34124

2006-03-27

$0.284181

2005-12-23

$0.391079

2005-09-26

$0.247705

2005-06-21

$0.264182

2005-03-28

$0.12734075

2004-12-27

$0.1185215

2004-09-27

$0.088409

2004-06-28

$0.100442

2004-03-29

$0.07895825

2003-12-31

$0.023075

2003-12-15

$0.095013

2003-09-15

$0.07919125

2003-06-16

$0.07223175

2003-03-10

$0.069754

2002-12-16

$0.07731725

2002-09-16

$0.07496375

2002-06-17

$0.0678925

2002-03-11

$0.05940625

IJJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IJJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IJJ

Stock not rated.

IJJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.93%

22.41%

8years

IJJ

News
IJJ

Research
IJJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IJJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

IJJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8500

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7434

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6796

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6273

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7327

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6482

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6664

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7286

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6176

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6119

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4809

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7221

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6632

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5201

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5194

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6979

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5282

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4994

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4194

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7412

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4845

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4509

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4297

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5232

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4253

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4077

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3598

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6345

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3936

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3396

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3098

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4247

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3458

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3041

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2772

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3963

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3190

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2657

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2548

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4346

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3132

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2854

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3186

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5744

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4079

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1907

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3901

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3190

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3557

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4537

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3410

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3412

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2842

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3911

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2477

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2642

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1273

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1185

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1004

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0790

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

Unknown

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0792

Unknown

2003-09-15

2003-09-17

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0722

Unknown

2003-06-16

2003-06-18

2003-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0698

Unknown

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0773

Unknown

2002-12-16

2002-12-18

2002-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

Unknown

2002-09-16

2002-09-18

2002-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0679

Unknown

2002-06-17

2002-06-19

2002-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0594

Unknown

2002-03-11

2002-03-13

2002-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

IJJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

