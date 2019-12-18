Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Internet Initiative Japan Inc - ADR

Stock

IIJIY

Price as of:

$12.56 -0.03 -0.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Internet Initiative Japan Inc - ADR (IIJIY)

IIJIY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.99%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.12

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

26.45%

EPS $0.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IIJIY DARS™ Rating

IIJIY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

853

Open Price

$12.56

Day's Range

$12.56 - $12.56

Previous Close

$12.59

52 week low / high

$9.09 - $12.59

Percent off 52 week high

-0.24%

IIJIY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IIJIY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IIJIY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IIJIY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IIJIY

Stock not rated.

IIJIY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.11%

2.69%

3years

IIJIY

News
IIJIY

Research
IIJIY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IIJIY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IIJIY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0620

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0626

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0598

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0610

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0595

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0598

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0592

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0540

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0446

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0446

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0452

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0540

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0536

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0508

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0530

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0549

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0482

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0462

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0377

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0349

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0278

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0259

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0270

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0235

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0170

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0304

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

IIJIY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X