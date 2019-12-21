Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Goldman Sachs Technology Index Fund

Stock

IGM

Price as of:

$241.14 +0.92 +0.38%

Industry

Other

IGM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IGM DARS™ Rating

IGM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$241.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

57,900

Open Price

$241.52

Day's Range

$240.54 - $241.55

Previous Close

$240.22

52 week low / high

$159.3 - $241.55

Percent off 52 week high

-0.17%

IGM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IGM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IGM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IGM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.3196

2019-09-24

$0.265749

2019-06-17

$0.339922

2019-03-20

$0.278944

2018-12-17

$0.249916

2018-09-26

$0.217251

2018-06-26

$0.294703

2018-03-22

$0.224873

2017-12-19

$0.226743

2017-09-26

$0.245716

2017-06-27

$0.271537

2017-03-24

$0.21694

2016-12-21

$0.281401

2016-09-26

$0.21055

2016-06-21

$0.310041

2016-03-23

$0.312847

2015-12-24

$0.260567

2015-09-25

$0.188956

2015-06-24

$0.232356

2015-03-25

$0.189025

2014-12-24

$0.300393

2014-09-24

$0.177331

2014-06-24

$0.222793

2014-03-25

$0.192255

2013-12-23

$0.204222

2013-09-24

$0.183328

2013-06-26

$0.178835

2013-03-25

$0.129617

2012-12-19

$0.26956

2012-09-25

$0.141418

2012-06-19

$0.126309

2012-03-26

$0.094389

2011-12-22

$0.113649

2011-09-26

$0.091698

2011-06-23

$0.094717

2011-03-25

$0.059469

2010-12-20

$0.141948

2010-06-21

$0.105543

2009-12-21

$0.101394

2009-06-22

$0.094192

2008-12-22

$0.134465

2008-06-23

$0.06115

2007-12-27

$0.031605

2007-09-26

$0.031987

2007-06-29

$0.019436

2007-03-26

$0.027527

2006-09-27

$0.022955

2006-06-23

$0.015152

2006-03-27

$0.004526

2005-09-26

$0.017532

2005-06-21

$0.004434

2005-03-28

$0.043534

2004-12-27

$0.318153

2004-09-27

$0.008726

IGM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IGM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IGM

Stock not rated.

IGM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.67%

29.56%

1years

IGM

IGM

IGM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IGM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

IGM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3196

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2657

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3399

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2789

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2499

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2173

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2947

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2249

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2267

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2457

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2715

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2169

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2814

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2106

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3128

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2606

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1890

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2324

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1890

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3004

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1773

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2228

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1923

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2042

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1296

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2696

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1414

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1263

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0944

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1136

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0917

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0947

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0595

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1419

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1055

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1014

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0942

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1345

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0612

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0316

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2007-09-25

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

2007-06-28

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0152

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0045

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

Unknown

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0044

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0435

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3182

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0087

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IGM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

