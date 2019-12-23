Best Dividend Stocks
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

Stock

IG

Price as of:

$25.97 -0.04 -0.15%

Industry

Other

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG)

IG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

28.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$7.50

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

IG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$25.97

Day's Range

$25.97 - $25.97

Previous Close

$26.01

52 week low / high

$23.97 - $27.12

Percent off 52 week high

-4.24%

IG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

IG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.625306

2019-12-18

$0.220873

2019-12-02

$0.081226

2019-11-01

$0.073218

2019-10-01

$0.079718

2019-09-03

$0.079435

2019-08-01

$0.083718

2019-07-01

$0.092066

2019-06-03

$0.081399

2019-05-01

$0.081441

2019-04-01

$0.079388

2019-03-01

$0.086635

2019-02-01

$0.078914

2018-12-27

$0.08241

2018-12-14

$0.021368

2018-12-03

$0.080893

2018-11-01

$0.082044

2018-10-01

$0.080656

2018-09-04

$0.081861

2018-08-01

$0.082162

2018-07-02

$0.365818

2018-06-01

$0.077363

IG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IG

Stock not rated.

IG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

686.07%

0years

IG

IG

IG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

IG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2209

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.6253

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0732

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0797

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0814

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0814

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0866

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-19

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3658

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

