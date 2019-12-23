Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF

Stock

IEMV

Price as of:

$26.51 -0.02 -0.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (IEMV)

IEMV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.91%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.05

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


IEMV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

321

Open Price

$26.51

Day's Range

$26.51 - $26.51

Previous Close

$26.53

52 week low / high

$24.62 - $27.02

Percent off 52 week high

-1.89%

IEMV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IEMV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IEMV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IEMV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.08786

2019-10-21

$0.08989

2019-09-23

$0.08543

2019-08-19

$0.08259

2019-07-22

$0.0911

2019-06-24

$0.08916

2019-05-20

$0.09173

2019-04-22

$0.08912

2019-03-18

$0.089789

2019-02-19

$0.08336

2019-01-22

$0.09161

2018-12-24

$0.15853

2018-11-19

$0.08886

2018-10-22

$0.0826

2018-09-24

$0.10551

2018-08-20

$0.0606

IEMV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IEMV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IEMV

Stock not rated.

IEMV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

112.52%

0years

IEMV

IEMV

IEMV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IEMV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

IEMV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0879

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0834

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1585

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0889

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

IEMV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

