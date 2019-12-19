Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Fund

Stock

IEF

Price as of:

$110.37 +0.02 +0.02%

Industry

Other

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Fund (IEF)

IEF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.88

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IEF DARS™ Rating

IEF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$110.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

979,284

Open Price

$110.12

Day's Range

$110.08 - $110.39

Previous Close

$110.35

52 week low / high

$102.95 - $114.44

Percent off 52 week high

-3.56%

IEF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IEF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IEF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IEF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IEF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.156406

2019-12-02

$0.160157

2019-11-01

$0.168071

2019-10-01

$0.170727

2019-09-03

$0.190273

2019-08-01

$0.193542

2019-07-01

$0.192288

2019-06-03

$0.212517

2019-05-01

$0.211512

2019-04-01

$0.217854

2019-03-01

$0.199053

2019-02-01

$0.220083

2018-12-18

$0.212602

2018-12-03

$0.212309

2018-11-01

$0.216136

2018-10-01

$0.204227

2018-09-04

$0.205728

2018-08-01

$0.199905

2018-07-02

$0.189658

2018-06-01

$0.2023

2018-05-01

$0.191181

2018-04-02

$0.175035

2018-03-01

$0.159318

2018-02-01

$0.167741

2017-12-21

$0.164141

2017-12-01

$0.159691

2017-11-01

$0.164305

2017-10-02

$0.158852

2017-09-01

$0.162455

2017-08-01

$0.165256

2017-07-03

$0.159282

2017-06-01

$0.163645

2017-05-01

$0.160289

2017-04-03

$0.158696

2017-03-01

$0.144834

2017-02-01

$0.159282

2016-12-22

$0.164725

2016-12-01

$0.149408

2016-11-01

$0.153709

2016-10-03

$0.149905

2016-09-01

$0.155452

2016-08-01

$0.158313

2016-07-01

$0.157509

2016-06-01

$0.163443

2016-05-02

$0.16117

2016-04-01

$0.168336

2016-03-01

$0.157368

2016-02-01

$0.159166

2015-12-24

$0.163574

2015-12-01

$0.16502

2015-11-02

$0.163008

2015-10-01

$0.1643

2015-09-01

$0.167105

2015-08-03

$0.164209

2015-07-01

$0.162466

2015-06-01

$0.169088

2015-05-01

$0.163235

2015-04-01

$0.174827

2015-03-02

$0.170064

2015-02-02

$0.181933

2014-12-24

$0.155544

2014-12-01

$0.179983

2014-11-03

$0.18052

2014-10-01

$0.188931

2014-09-02

$0.180951

2014-08-01

$0.195573

2014-07-01

$0.192136

2014-06-02

$0.175425

2014-05-01

$0.194078

2014-04-01

$0.189607

2014-03-03

$0.165796

2014-02-03

$0.175249

2013-12-26

$0.163803

2013-12-02

$0.164077

2013-11-01

$0.161459

2013-10-01

$0.153328

2013-09-03

$0.15088

2013-08-01

$0.140747

2013-07-01

$0.13928

2013-06-03

$0.141562

2013-05-01

$0.134933

2013-04-01

$0.144612

2013-03-01

$0.126749

2013-02-01

$0.140073

2012-12-26

$0.150589

2012-12-03

$0.136792

2012-11-01

$0.145278

2012-10-01

$0.141279

2012-09-04

$0.150782

2012-08-01

$0.162208

2012-07-02

$0.160121

2012-06-01

$0.170729

2012-05-01

$0.168253

2012-04-02

$0.177317

2012-03-01

$0.169604

2012-02-01

$0.19082

2011-12-27

$0.189303

2011-12-01

$0.200255

2011-11-01

$0.209291

2011-10-03

$0.211388

2011-09-01

$0.229073

2011-08-01

$0.238186

2011-07-01

$0.23064

2011-06-01

$0.244437

2011-05-02

$0.2414

2011-04-01

$0.248253

2011-03-01

$0.216469

2011-02-01

$0.235353

2010-12-28

$0.248376

2010-12-01

$0.239392

2010-11-01

$0.234653

2010-10-01

$0.233354

2010-09-01

$0.247179

2010-08-02

$0.253285

2010-07-01

$0.24823

2010-06-01

$0.259842

2010-05-03

$0.273317

2010-04-01

$0.254951

2010-03-01

$0.24354

2010-02-01

$0.2995

2009-12-29

$0.164229

2009-12-01

$0.20784

2009-11-02

$0.260923

2009-11-02

$0.508986

2009-10-01

$0.253367

2009-09-01

$0.257498

2009-08-03

$0.263877

2009-07-01

$0.251586

2009-06-01

$0.27219

2009-05-01

$0.28034

2009-04-01

$0.276244

2009-03-02

$0.2475

2009-02-02

$0.26625

2008-12-29

$0.369008

2008-12-01

$0.3125

2008-11-03

$0.32

2008-10-01

$0.305

2008-09-02

$0.295404

2008-08-01

$0.304371

2008-07-01

$0.29183

2008-06-02

$0.30717

2008-05-01

$0.28

2008-04-01

$0.31087

2008-03-03

$0.28006

2008-02-01

$0.28064

2007-12-27

$0.31317

2007-12-03

$0.29535

2007-11-01

$0.29653

2007-10-01

$0.31013

2007-09-04

$0.3336

2007-08-01

$0.322098

2007-07-02

$0.313321

2007-06-01

$0.329226

2007-05-01

$0.314451

2007-04-02

$0.321919

2007-03-01

$0.274746

2007-02-01

$0.311091

2006-12-27

$0.239297

2006-12-01

$0.304142

2006-11-01

$0.308354

2006-10-02

$0.315666

2006-09-01

$0.311585

2006-08-01

$0.319344

2006-07-03

$0.312173

2006-06-01

$0.294288

2006-05-01

$0.293988

2006-04-03

$0.260258

2006-03-01

$0.267073

2006-02-01

$0.26352

2005-12-28

$0.291872

2005-12-01

$0.28348

2005-11-01

$0.287716

2005-10-03

$0.277188

2005-09-01

$0.274393

2005-08-01

$0.270574

2005-07-01

$0.263511

2005-06-01

$0.263566

2005-05-02

$0.267478

2005-04-01

$0.279119

2005-03-01

$0.230853

2005-02-01

$0.261271

2004-12-31

$0.271451

IEF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IEF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IEF

Stock not rated.

IEF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.38%

-19.66%

2years

IEF

News
IEF

Research
IEF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IEF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

Brought to You by Mitre Media

IEF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1564

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1602

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1681

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1707

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1903

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1935

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1923

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2125

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2115

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2179

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1991

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2201

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2126

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2123

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2161

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2042

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2057

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1999

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1897

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2023

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1912

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1593

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1641

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1597

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1643

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1589

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1653

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1593

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1636

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1603

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1587

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1448

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1593

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1647

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1494

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1537

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1499

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1555

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1583

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1575

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1634

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1612

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1683

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1574

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1636

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1643

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1671

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1642

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1691

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1632

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1748

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1701

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1819

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1555

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1805

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1889

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1810

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1956

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1921

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1754

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1941

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1896

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1658

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1752

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1638

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1641

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1533

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1509

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1407

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1393

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1416

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1349

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1446

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1267

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1401

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1506

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1368

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1453

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1413

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1508

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1622

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1601

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1707

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1683

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1773

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1696

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1908

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1893

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2003

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2093

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2114

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2291

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2382

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2306

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2444

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2414

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2483

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2165

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2354

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2484

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2394

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2347

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2334

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2472

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2533

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2482

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2598

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2733

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2435

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2995

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1642

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2078

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5090

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2609

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2534

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2575

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2639

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2516

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2722

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2803

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2762

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2475

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2663

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3690

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3125

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3050

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2954

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3044

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2918

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3072

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2800

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3109

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2801

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2806

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3132

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2954

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2965

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3101

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3336

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3221

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3133

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3292

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3145

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3219

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2747

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3111

Unknown

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2393

Unknown

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3041

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3084

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3157

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3116

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3193

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3122

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2943

Unknown

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2940

Unknown

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2603

Unknown

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2671

Unknown

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2635

Unknown

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2919

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2835

Unknown

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2877

Unknown

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2772

Unknown

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2744

Unknown

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2706

Unknown

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2635

Unknown

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2636

Unknown

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2675

Unknown

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2791

Unknown

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2309

Unknown

2005-03-01

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2613

Unknown

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2715

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

IEF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

