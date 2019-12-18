Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed

Stock

IDHQ

Price as of:

$25.79 -0.09 -0.35%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed (IDHQ)

IDHQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.31%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IDHQ DARS™ Rating

IDHQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,861

Open Price

$25.8

Day's Range

$25.72 - $25.84

Previous Close

$25.88

52 week low / high

$19.61 - $26.68

Percent off 52 week high

-3.34%

IDHQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IDHQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IDHQ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IDHQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IDHQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.14949

2019-06-24

$0.22398

2019-03-18

$0.1213

2018-12-24

$0.09869

2018-09-24

$0.13137

2018-06-18

$0.25194

2018-03-19

$0.06376

2017-12-18

$0.09323

2017-09-18

$0.08524

2017-06-16

$0.2016

2017-03-17

$0.02655

2016-12-16

$0.17118

2016-09-16

$0.07792

2016-06-17

$0.20482

2015-12-18

$0.12738

2015-09-18

$0.05375

2015-06-19

$0.16391

2014-12-19

$0.09436

2014-09-19

$0.0606

2014-06-20

$0.16619

2014-03-21

$0.01268

2013-12-20

$0.14745

2013-09-20

$0.05457

2013-06-21

$0.13569

2012-12-21

$0.14973

2012-09-21

$0.05659

2012-06-15

$0.12728

2011-12-16

$0.10435

2011-06-17

$0.02604

2010-12-17

$0.48699

2010-06-18

$0.07765

2009-12-18

$0.23159

2009-09-18

$0.04317

2009-06-19

$0.07792

2008-12-19

$0.01154

2008-09-19

$0.06185

2008-06-20

$0.32672

2008-03-20

$0.03218

2007-12-21

$0.08937

2007-09-24

$0.0374

IDHQ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IDHQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IDHQ

Stock not rated.

IDHQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.62%

9.56%

1years

IDHQ

News
IDHQ

Research
IDHQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IDHQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IDHQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1495

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2240

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1213

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0987

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1314

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2519

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0638

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0852

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2016

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0266

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1712

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2048

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1274

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0538

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1639

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0944

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1662

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0127

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0546

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1357

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1497

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0566

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1273

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1044

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0260

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4870

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0777

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2316

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0432

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0115

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3267

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0322

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0894

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0374

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

IDHQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X