WisdomTree Trust

Stock

HYZD

Price as of:

$23.17 +0.04 +0.17%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WisdomTree Trust (HYZD)

HYZD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.32

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

HYZD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

391,141

Open Price

$23.21

Day's Range

$23.1 - $23.24

Previous Close

$23.13

52 week low / high

$21.1 - $23.74

Percent off 52 week high

-2.40%

HYZD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HYZD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HYZD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYZD's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.11

2019-10-22

$0.105

2019-09-24

$0.1025

2019-08-27

$0.1

2019-07-23

$0.1

2019-06-24

$0.1

2019-05-28

$0.1045

2019-04-23

$0.1075

2019-03-26

$0.11

2019-02-19

$0.11

2019-01-22

$0.11

2018-12-24

$0.12037

2018-12-04

$0.02548

2018-11-20

$0.115

2018-10-23

$0.11

2018-09-25

$0.11

2018-08-21

$0.105

2018-07-24

$0.1

2018-06-25

$0.1

2018-05-22

$0.095

2018-04-24

$0.095

2018-03-20

$0.095

2018-02-20

$0.09

2018-01-23

$0.09

2017-12-26

$0.10098

2017-11-21

$0.0925

2017-10-24

$0.1025

2017-09-26

$0.105

2017-08-21

$0.09

2017-07-24

$0.0925

2017-06-26

$0.095

2017-05-22

$0.095

2017-04-24

$0.1

2017-03-27

$0.1

2017-02-17

$0.11

2017-01-23

$0.11

2016-12-23

$0.12

2016-11-21

$0.12

2016-10-24

$0.11

2016-09-26

$0.105

2016-08-22

$0.1

2016-07-25

$0.1

2016-06-20

$0.1

2016-05-23

$0.095

2016-04-25

$0.095

2016-03-21

$0.09

2016-02-22

$0.09

2016-01-25

$0.085

2015-12-21

$0.085

2015-11-23

$0.085

2015-10-26

$0.075

2015-09-21

$0.085

2015-08-24

$0.085

2015-07-27

$0.085

2015-06-22

$0.085

2015-05-22

$0.08

2015-04-20

$0.075

2015-03-23

$0.075

2015-02-23

$0.075

2015-01-26

$0.07

2014-12-19

$0.07739

2014-11-21

$0.075

2014-10-27

$0.07

2014-09-22

$0.06

2014-08-25

$0.09

2014-07-21

$0.09

2014-06-23

$0.09

2014-05-23

$0.07

2014-04-21

$0.065

2014-03-24

$0.065

2014-02-24

$0.055

2014-01-27

$0.075

HYZD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HYZD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYZD

Stock not rated.

HYZD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.94%

5.53%

1years

HYZD

HYZD

HYZD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYZD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

HYZD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1100

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1204

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2017-07-21

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2017-05-19

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-10-21

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-08-19

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2016-05-20

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-02-19

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-11-20

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-10-23

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-08-21

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-07-24

2015-07-27

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-04-17

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

Unknown

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

Unknown

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

Unknown

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

Unknown

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

Unknown

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

Unknown

2014-10-27

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

Unknown

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

Unknown

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

Unknown

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

Unknown

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

Unknown

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

Unknown

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

Unknown

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

Unknown

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

Unknown

2014-01-27

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

HYZD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X