PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Fund

Stock

HYS

Price as of:

$99.82 +0.04 +0.04%

Industry

Other

HYS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$5.28

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HYS DARS™ Rating

HYS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$99.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

144,632

Open Price

$99.88

Day's Range

$99.78 - $99.91

Previous Close

$99.78

52 week low / high

$94.05 - $100.89

Percent off 52 week high

-1.06%

HYS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HYS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

HYS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYS's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.44

2019-11-01

$0.39

2019-10-01

$0.38

2019-09-03

$0.47

2019-08-01

$0.42

2019-07-01

$0.4

2019-06-03

$0.43

2019-05-01

$0.42

2019-04-01

$0.4

2019-03-01

$0.4

2019-02-01

$0.42

2018-12-28

$0.32

2018-12-03

$0.45

2018-11-01

$0.45

2018-10-01

$0.36

2018-09-04

$0.42

2018-08-01

$0.4

2018-07-02

$0.42

2018-06-01

$0.4

2018-05-01

$0.39

2018-04-02

$0.34

2018-03-01

$0.385

2018-02-01

$0.395

2017-12-28

$0.38627

2017-12-01

$0.383

2017-11-01

$0.38

2017-10-02

$0.4

2017-09-01

$0.41

2017-08-01

$0.41

2017-07-03

$0.43

2017-06-01

$0.433

2017-05-01

$0.427

2017-04-03

$0.455

2017-03-01

$0.452

2017-02-01

$0.463

2016-12-28

$0.45

2016-12-01

$0.41

2016-11-01

$0.44

2016-10-03

$0.46

2016-09-01

$0.45

2016-08-01

$0.43

2016-07-01

$0.42

2016-06-01

$0.3963

2016-05-02

$0.41

2016-04-01

$0.4

2016-03-01

$0.43

2016-02-01

$0.43

2015-12-29

$0.41

2015-12-01

$0.43

2015-11-02

$0.43

2015-09-30

$0.41

2015-08-31

$0.39

2015-07-31

$0.41

2015-06-30

$0.42

2015-05-29

$0.38

2015-04-30

$0.38

2015-03-31

$0.36

2015-02-27

$0.38

2015-01-30

$0.38

2014-12-29

$0.47

2014-12-10

$0.293283

2014-12-10

$0.663243

2014-11-28

$0.38

2014-10-31

$0.36

2014-09-30

$0.34

2014-08-29

$0.34

2014-07-31

$0.34

2014-06-30

$0.36

2014-05-30

$0.39

2014-04-30

$0.386

2014-03-31

$0.37

2014-02-28

$0.37

2014-01-31

$0.4

2013-12-27

$0.4

2013-12-11

$0.054822

2013-12-11

$0.199399

2013-11-29

$0.43

2013-10-31

$0.405

2013-09-30

$0.39

2013-08-30

$0.37

2013-07-31

$0.32

2013-06-28

$0.36

2013-05-31

$0.36

2013-04-30

$0.35

2013-03-28

$0.39

2013-02-28

$0.41

2013-01-31

$0.44

2012-12-27

$0.48

2012-11-30

$0.45

2012-10-31

$0.43

2012-09-28

$0.44

2012-08-31

$0.54

2012-07-31

$0.5

2012-06-29

$0.485

2012-05-31

$0.46

2012-04-30

$0.43

2012-03-30

$0.4

2012-02-29

$0.47

2012-01-31

$0.48

2011-12-28

$0.48

2011-11-30

$0.5349

2011-10-31

$0.41381

2011-09-30

$0.50606

2011-08-31

$0.52058

2011-07-29

$0.41826

2011-06-30

$0.16249

HYS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HYS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYS

Stock not rated.

HYS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.99%

11.63%

0years

HYS

News
HYS

Research
HYS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

HYS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4400

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3900

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4700

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4200

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4200

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4200

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4500

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4500

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4200

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4200

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3900

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3400

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3850

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3950

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3863

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3830

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4330

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4270

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4550

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4520

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4630

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4500

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4400

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4600

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4500

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4200

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3963

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3900

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4200

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2015-05-28

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2015-04-29

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2015-02-26

2015-02-27

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2015-01-29

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4700

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6632

2014-12-09

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2933

2014-12-09

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2014-11-26

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2014-10-30

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3400

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3400

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3400

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3900

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3860

2014-04-29

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3700

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3700

2014-02-27

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2014-01-30

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1994

2013-12-10

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2013-12-10

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4050

2013-10-30

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3900

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3700

2013-08-29

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

2013-07-30

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2013-06-27

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2013-05-30

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3500

2013-04-29

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3900

2013-03-27

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4100

2013-02-27

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4400

2013-01-30

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4800

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4500

2012-11-29

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2012-10-30

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4400

2012-09-27

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5400

2012-08-30

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5000

2012-07-30

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4850

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4600

2012-05-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2012-04-27

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2012-03-29

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4700

2012-02-28

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4800

2012-01-30

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4800

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5349

2011-11-29

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4138

2011-10-28

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5061

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5206

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4183

Unknown

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1625

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HYS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

