Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Stock

HYI

Price as of:

$15.52 +0.09 +0.58%

Industry

Other

HYI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.31%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.13

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HYI DARS™ Rating

HYI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

51,397

Open Price

$15.45

Day's Range

$15.45 - $15.55

Previous Close

$15.43

52 week low / high

$12.83 - $15.55

Percent off 52 week high

-0.19%

HYI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0940

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 19

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0940

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Regular

$0.0940

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

$0.0940

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Regular

Trade HYI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HYI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.094

2020-01-23

$0.094

2019-12-19

$0.094

2019-11-21

$0.0905

2019-10-17

$0.0905

2019-09-19

$0.0905

2019-08-22

$0.089

2019-07-18

$0.089

2019-06-20

$0.089

2019-05-23

$0.0885

2019-04-17

$0.0885

2019-03-21

$0.0885

2019-02-14

$0.0885

2019-01-17

$0.0885

2018-12-20

$0.0885

2018-11-21

$0.0885

2018-10-18

$0.0885

2018-09-20

$0.0885

2018-08-23

$0.0885

2018-07-19

$0.0885

2018-06-21

$0.0885

2018-05-24

$0.0885

2018-04-19

$0.0885

2018-03-22

$0.0885

2018-02-15

$0.09

2018-01-18

$0.09

2017-12-21

$0.09

2017-11-22

$0.095

2017-10-19

$0.095

2017-09-21

$0.095

2017-08-23

$0.1

2017-07-19

$0.1

2017-06-21

$0.1

2017-05-17

$0.1005

2017-04-19

$0.1005

2017-03-22

$0.1005

2017-02-15

$0.1025

2017-01-18

$0.1025

2016-12-21

$0.1025

2016-11-16

$0.11

2016-10-19

$0.11

2016-09-21

$0.11

2016-08-17

$0.11

2016-07-20

$0.11

2016-06-15

$0.11

2016-05-18

$0.11

2016-04-20

$0.11

2016-03-16

$0.11

2016-02-17

$0.11

2016-01-20

$0.11

2015-12-16

$0.11

2015-11-18

$0.11

2015-10-21

$0.11

2015-09-16

$0.11

2015-08-19

$0.11

2015-07-22

$0.11

2015-06-17

$0.11

2015-05-20

$0.11

2015-04-15

$0.11

2015-03-18

$0.11

2015-02-18

$0.11

2015-01-21

$0.11

2014-12-17

$0.11

2014-11-19

$0.11

2014-10-22

$0.11

2014-09-17

$0.11

2014-08-20

$0.11

2014-07-16

$0.11

2014-06-18

$0.11

2014-05-21

$0.12

2014-04-15

$0.12

2014-03-19

$0.12

2014-02-19

$0.125

2014-01-22

$0.125

2013-12-18

$0.125

2013-11-20

$0.13

2013-10-16

$0.13

2013-09-18

$0.13

2013-08-21

$0.13

2013-07-17

$0.13

2013-06-19

$0.13

2013-05-22

$0.135

2013-04-17

$0.135

2013-03-13

$0.135

2013-02-13

$0.14

2013-01-16

$0.14

2012-12-12

$0.14

2012-11-20

$0.145

2012-10-17

$0.145

2012-09-19

$0.145

2012-08-22

$0.145

2012-07-18

$0.145

2012-06-20

$0.145

2012-05-16

$0.147

2012-04-18

$0.147

2012-03-21

$0.147

2012-02-15

$0.147

2012-01-18

$0.147

2011-12-14

$0.0857

2011-12-14

$0.0613

2011-11-16

$0.147

2011-10-19

$0.147

2011-09-21

$0.147

2011-08-17

$0.147

2011-07-20

$0.147

2011-06-15

$0.147

2011-05-18

$0.147

2011-04-19

$0.147

2011-03-16

$0.147

2011-02-16

$0.147

2011-01-19

$0.147

2010-12-15

$0.147

2009-06-02

$0.02809

2009-05-13

$0.0375

2009-04-13

$0.0375

2009-03-13

$0.04

2009-02-12

$0.04

2009-01-12

$0.04

2008-12-11

$0.04

2008-11-13

$0.04

2008-10-10

$0.04

2008-09-11

$0.04

2008-08-13

$0.04

2008-07-11

$0.04

2008-06-12

$0.0375

2008-05-13

$0.0375

2008-04-11

$0.0375

2008-03-13

$0.035

2008-02-13

$0.035

2008-01-11

$0.035

2007-12-13

$0.04

2007-11-13

$0.04

2007-10-11

$0.04

2007-09-13

$0.04

2007-08-13

$0.04

2007-07-12

$0.04

2007-06-13

$0.04

2007-05-11

$0.04

2007-04-12

$0.04

2007-03-13

$0.035

2007-02-13

$0.035

2007-01-11

$0.035

2006-12-13

$0.035

2006-11-13

$0.035

2006-10-12

$0.035

2006-09-13

$0.035

2006-08-11

$0.035

2006-07-12

$0.035

2006-06-13

$0.035

2006-05-11

$0.035

2006-04-12

$0.035

2006-03-13

$0.035

2006-02-13

$0.035

2006-01-12

$0.035

2005-12-13

$0.035

2005-11-10

$0.035

2005-10-12

$0.035

2005-09-13

$0.04

2005-08-11

$0.04

2005-07-13

$0.04

2005-06-13

$0.04

2005-05-12

$0.04

2005-04-13

$0.04

2005-03-11

$0.04

2005-02-11

$0.0425

2005-01-12

$0.0425

2004-12-13

$0.0425

2004-11-10

$0.0425

2004-10-13

$0.0425

2004-09-13

$0.0425

2004-08-12

$0.0425

2004-07-13

$0.0425

2004-06-14

$0.0425

2004-05-12

$0.0425

2004-04-13

$0.0425

2004-03-11

$0.0425

2004-02-12

$0.0425

2004-01-13

$0.0425

2003-11-12

$0.0425

2003-10-10

$0.0425

2003-09-11

$0.0425

2003-08-13

$0.0425

2003-07-11

$0.0425

2003-06-12

$0.0425

2003-05-13

$0.0425

2003-04-11

$0.0425

2003-03-12

$0.0425

2003-02-12

$0.0425

2003-01-13

$0.0425

2002-12-12

$0.0425

2002-11-13

$0.0425

2002-10-10

$0.0425

2002-09-12

$0.0425

2002-08-13

$0.0425

2002-07-11

$0.0425

2002-06-12

$0.0425

2002-05-13

$0.0425

2002-04-11

$0.0425

2002-03-13

$0.0425

2002-02-13

$0.05

2002-01-11

$0.05

2001-12-12

$0.05

2001-11-13

$0.05

2001-10-11

$0.05

2001-09-17

$0.05

2001-08-13

$0.05

2001-07-12

$0.05

2001-06-13

$0.05

2001-05-11

$0.05

2001-04-11

$0.05

2001-03-13

$0.05

2001-02-13

$0.05

2001-01-10

$0.05

2000-12-13

$0.05

2000-11-13

$0.05

2000-10-12

$0.05

2000-09-13

$0.05

2000-08-11

$0.05

2000-07-12

$0.05

2000-06-13

$0.05

2000-05-11

$0.05

2000-04-12

$0.05

2000-03-13

$0.05

2000-02-11

$0.06

2000-01-12

$0.06

1999-12-13

$0.06

1999-11-10

$0.06

1999-10-13

$0.06

1999-09-13

$0.06

1999-08-12

$0.06

1999-07-13

$0.06

1999-06-11

$0.06

1999-05-12

$0.06

1999-04-13

$0.06

1999-03-11

$0.06

1999-02-11

$0.06

1999-01-13

$0.06

1998-12-11

$0.06

1998-11-12

$0.06

1998-10-13

$0.06

1998-09-11

$0.06

1998-08-12

$0.06

1998-07-13

$0.06

1998-06-11

$0.06

1998-05-13

$0.06

1998-04-13

$0.06

1998-03-12

$0.06

1998-02-11

$0.06

1998-01-12

$0.06

1997-12-11

$0.06

1997-11-12

$0.06

1997-10-10

$0.06

1997-09-11

$0.06

1997-08-13

$0.06

1997-07-11

$0.06

1997-06-12

$0.06

1997-05-13

$0.06

1997-04-11

$0.06

1997-03-12

$0.06

1997-02-12

$0.065

1997-01-13

$0.065

1996-12-12

$0.065

1996-11-13

$0.065

1996-10-10

$0.065

1996-09-12

$0.065

1996-08-09

$0.065

1996-07-10

$0.065

1996-06-11

$0.065

1996-05-09

$0.065

1996-04-10

$0.065

1996-03-12

$0.065

1996-02-12

$0.065

1996-01-10

$0.0725

1995-12-08

$0.0725

1995-11-10

$0.0725

1995-10-11

$0.0725

1995-09-11

$0.0725

1995-08-10

$0.0725

1995-07-12

$0.0725

1995-06-13

$0.0725

1995-05-09

$0.075

HYI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HYI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYI

Stock not rated.

HYI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.92%

5.92%

0years

HYI

News
HYI

Research
HYI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HYI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0940

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2019-08-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2019-08-20

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2019-08-20

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2019-05-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2019-05-21

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2019-05-21

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2019-02-20

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2019-02-20

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2019-02-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-11-12

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-11-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-11-12

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-08-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-08-20

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-05-14

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-05-14

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-05-14

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-02-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-02-15

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-11-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-11-13

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2017-08-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2017-08-14

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-05-17

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-05-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-05-17

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2017-02-14

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2017-02-14

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2017-02-14

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-11-15

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-11-15

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-11-15

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-08-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-05-17

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-05-17

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-02-18

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-02-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-11-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-11-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-08-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-05-20

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-05-20

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-02-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-02-18

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-11-18

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-11-18

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-08-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-08-18

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-05-20

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-05-20

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-02-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-02-13

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2013-11-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2013-11-18

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-08-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-08-19

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-05-21

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-05-21

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2013-02-19

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2013-02-19

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-11-13

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-11-13

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2012-08-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2012-08-13

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2012-05-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2012-05-14

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2012-02-13

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2012-02-13

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-11-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-11-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-08-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-08-12

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-05-16

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-05-16

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-02-14

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-02-14

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2010-12-10

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2010-12-10

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2010-12-10

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-23

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0281

2009-05-26

2009-06-02

2009-06-04

2009-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-03-03

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-02-02

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-11-03

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2008-03-03

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-12-03

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-09-05

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-05-02

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-04-04

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-01-03

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2005-12-02

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

Unknown

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2000-03-02

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

Unknown

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-09-01

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-08-02

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-02-01

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-11-02

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-03-02

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-01-02

1998-01-12

1998-01-14

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-06-02

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1997-02-20

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-08-02

1996-08-09

1996-08-13

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-07-01

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-06-03

1996-06-11

1996-06-13

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-05-01

1996-05-09

1996-05-13

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-04-01

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-03-01

1996-03-12

1996-03-14

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1996-02-02

1996-02-12

1996-02-14

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1995-12-01

1995-12-08

1995-12-12

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1995-11-02

1995-11-10

1995-11-14

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1995-10-01

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1995-09-01

1995-09-11

1995-09-13

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1995-08-01

1995-08-10

1995-08-14

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1995-04-11

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

HYI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

