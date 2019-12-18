Best Dividend Stocks
FlexShares Trust - FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF

Stock

HYGV

Price as of:

$48.69 +0.12 +0.25%

Industry

Other

HYGV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.62%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.73

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


HYGV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,400

Open Price

$48.66

Day's Range

$48.58 - $48.73

Previous Close

$48.57

52 week low / high

$44.7 - $49.09

Percent off 52 week high

-0.81%

HYGV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HYGV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HYGV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYGV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.227537

2019-11-01

$0.255494

2019-10-01

$0.352204

2019-09-03

$0.330187

2019-08-01

$0.421438

2019-07-01

$0.378664

2019-06-03

$0.29167

2019-05-01

$0.277523

2019-04-01

$0.385182

2019-03-01

$0.300624

2019-02-01

$0.387666

2018-12-21

$0.427675

2018-12-03

$0.455275

2018-11-01

$0.431221

2018-10-01

$0.461264

2018-09-04

$0.472304

2018-08-01

$0.310578

HYGV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HYGV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYGV

Stock not rated.

HYGV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

6.73%

0years

HYGV

HYGV

HYGV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYGV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

HYGV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2275

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2555

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3522

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3302

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4214

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3787

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2917

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2775

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3852

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3006

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3877

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4277

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4553

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4312

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4613

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4723

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3106

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

HYGV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X