Hopewell Holdings Ltd.

Stock

HOWWF

Price as of:

$5.0 +0.39 +8.46%

Industry

Other

HOWWF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get HOWWF DARS™ Rating

HOWWF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,000

Open Price

$5.0

Day's Range

$5.0 - $5.0

Previous Close

$4.61

52 week low / high

$3.0 - $5.0

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

HOWWF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HOWWF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HOWWF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HOWWF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HOWWF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-13

$0.0383

2018-09-04

$0.1121

2018-04-18

$0.2548

2018-02-28

$0.0703

2017-10-30

$0.0577

2017-02-08

$0.0699

2016-10-28

$0.0953

2016-03-08

$0.0698

2015-10-28

$0.089

2015-02-06

$0.0636

2014-10-23

$0.0762

2014-02-11

$0.0632

2013-10-23

$0.0694

2013-03-06

$0.0568

2012-10-22

$0.0505

2012-03-07

$0.056

2011-10-24

$0.0559

2011-03-09

$0.0546

2010-10-11

$0.0658

2010-02-22

$0.0548

2009-10-05

$0.0707

2009-03-12

$0.0488

2008-10-02

$0.1312

2008-03-13

$0.0655

2007-09-25

$0.0418

2006-03-15

$0.043

2005-10-07

$0.0454

HOWWF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HOWWF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HOWWF

Stock not rated.

HOWWF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

1years

HOWWF

HOWWF

HOWWF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HOWWF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

HOWWF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0383

Unknown

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1121

Unknown

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2548

Unknown

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0703

Unknown

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0577

Unknown

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0699

Unknown

2017-02-08

2017-02-09

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0953

Unknown

2016-10-28

2016-10-31

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0698

Unknown

2016-03-08

2016-03-09

2016-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0890

Unknown

2015-10-28

2015-10-29

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0636

Unknown

2015-02-06

2015-02-09

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0762

Unknown

2014-10-23

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0632

Unknown

2014-02-11

2014-02-12

2014-02-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0694

Unknown

2013-10-23

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0568

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-07

2013-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0505

Unknown

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0560

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-08

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0559

Unknown

2011-10-24

2011-10-25

2011-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-10

2011-03-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0658

Unknown

2010-10-11

2010-10-12

2010-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0548

Unknown

2010-02-22

2010-02-23

2010-03-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0707

Unknown

2009-10-05

2009-10-06

2009-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0488

Unknown

2009-03-12

2009-03-13

2009-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1312

Unknown

2008-10-02

2008-10-03

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0655

Unknown

2008-03-13

2008-03-14

2008-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0418

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-10-13

2006-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0430

Unknown

2006-03-15

2006-03-16

2006-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0454

Unknown

2005-10-07

2005-10-10

2005-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-10-08

2004-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-03-12

2004-03-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-10-13

2003-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-03-17

2003-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-10-10

2002-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-03-21

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-10-23

2001-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-04-06

2001-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HOWWF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

