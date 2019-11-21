Best Dividend Stocks
i
Exchange Listed Funds Trust - InsightShares Patriotic Employers ETF(HONR) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Exchange Listed Funds Trust - InsightShares Patriotic Employers ETF by scrolling below.
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.25

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$27.53

Day's Range

$27.53 - $27.54

Previous Close

$27.55

52 week low / high

$20.4 - $27.64

Percent off 52 week high

-0.36%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HONR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HONR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-19

$0.063699

2019-09-25

$0.097749

2019-06-24

$0.110511

2019-03-25

$0.075771

2018-12-24

$0.105668

2018-12-24

$0.064339

2018-09-25

$0.090777

2018-06-26

$0.078899

2018-03-26

$0.002172

HONR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HONR

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-25.47%

0years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0637

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0977

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1105

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0758

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0643

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1057

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0908

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0789

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0022

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

