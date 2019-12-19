Best Dividend Stocks
Hennes & Mauritz AB - ADR

Stock

HNNMY

Price as of:

$4.03 -0.02 -0.49%

Industry

Other

HNNMY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.10

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


HNNMY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,695

Open Price

$4.04

Day's Range

$4.02 - $4.05

Previous Close

$4.05

52 week low / high

$2.7 - $4.27

Percent off 52 week high

-5.62%

HNNMY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HNNMY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

HNNMY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HNNMY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.100615

2019-05-08

$0.102018

2018-11-09

$0.107671

2018-05-10

$0.112461

2017-11-13

$0.114867

2017-05-10

$0.112232

2016-05-04

$0.239326

2015-04-30

$0.23665

2014-05-01

$0.28914

2013-04-24

$0.291178

2012-05-04

$0.270316

2011-04-29

$0.30553

2010-04-30

$0.2064325

2009-05-05

$0.1970755

2008-05-15

$0.1871635

HNNMY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HNNMY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HNNMY

Stock not rated.

HNNMY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-25.09%

-54.29%

0years

HNNMY

News
HNNMY

Research
HNNMY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HNNMY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

HNNMY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1006

Unknown

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1020

Unknown

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1077

Unknown

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1125

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1149

Unknown

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1122

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2393

Unknown

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2367

Unknown

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2891

Unknown

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2912

Unknown

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2703

Unknown

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3055

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2064

Unknown

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1971

Unknown

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1872

Unknown

2008-05-15

2008-05-14

2008-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

HNNMY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

