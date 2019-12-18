Best Dividend Stocks
Hang Lung Properties Limited - ADR

Stock

HLPPY

Price as of:

$10.73 -0.03 -0.28%

Industry

Other

Hang Lung Properties Limited - ADR (HLPPY)

HLPPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.77%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.19

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.21%

EPS $0.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HLPPY DARS™ Rating

HLPPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,582

Open Price

$10.75

Day's Range

$10.71 - $10.75

Previous Close

$10.76

52 week low / high

$9.03 - $12.8

Percent off 52 week high

-16.17%

HLPPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HLPPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HLPPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HLPPY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-09

$0.09539

2019-05-02

$0.34944

2018-09-07

$0.095567

2018-04-30

$0.349426

2017-09-08

$0.095738

2017-05-01

$0.352583

2016-09-15

$0.096435

2016-04-29

$0.35335

2015-09-09

$0.096514

2015-05-06

$0.360512

2014-09-10

$0.096351

2014-04-24

$0.354092

2013-09-04

$0.096608

2013-04-23

$0.347249

2012-08-23

$0.096612

2012-04-18

$0.211887

2011-10-18

$0.327561

2011-02-08

$0.096058

2010-10-12

$0.328252

2010-02-09

$0.096451

2009-10-09

$0.308968

2009-03-26

$0.084742

2008-10-23

$0.30894

2008-03-26

$0.08419

2007-10-25

$0.25634

2007-03-27

$0.07314

2006-10-31

$0.22405

2006-03-23

$0.07376

2005-10-27

$0.21832

2005-03-21

$0.0733

2004-11-02

$0.1915

2004-03-09

$0.0604

2003-10-30

$0.1666

2003-04-16

$0.0605

2002-11-06

$0.1658

2002-03-13

$0.0605

2001-11-15

$0.1705

2001-04-03

$0.0602

HLPPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HLPPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HLPPY

Stock not rated.

HLPPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-24.86%

-57.13%

0years

HLPPY

News
HLPPY

Research
HLPPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HLPPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

HLPPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0954

Unknown

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3494

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0956

Unknown

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3494

Unknown

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0957

Unknown

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3526

Unknown

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0964

Unknown

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3534

Unknown

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0965

Unknown

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3605

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0964

Unknown

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3541

Unknown

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0966

Unknown

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3472

Unknown

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0966

Unknown

2012-08-23

2012-08-27

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2119

Unknown

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3276

Unknown

2011-10-18

2011-10-20

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0961

Unknown

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3283

Unknown

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0965

Unknown

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-03-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3090

Unknown

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0847

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3089

Unknown

2008-10-23

2008-10-27

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0842

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2563

Unknown

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0731

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2241

Unknown

2006-10-31

2006-11-02

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0738

Unknown

2006-03-23

2006-03-27

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2183

Unknown

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0733

Unknown

2005-03-21

2005-03-23

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1915

Unknown

2004-11-02

2004-11-04

2004-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0604

Unknown

2004-03-09

2004-03-11

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1666

Unknown

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0605

Unknown

2003-04-16

2003-04-18

2003-05-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1658

Unknown

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0605

Unknown

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1705

Unknown

2001-11-15

2001-11-19

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0602

Unknown

2001-04-03

2001-04-05

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HLPPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X