Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited

Stock

HHILF

Price as of:

$0.49 +0.49 +0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (HHILF)

HHILF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.04%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.03

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HHILF DARS™ Rating

HHILF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$0.49

Day's Range

$0.49 - $0.49

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$0.49 - $0.49

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

HHILF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HHILF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HHILF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HHILF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HHILF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-03

$0.0148

2018-11-01

$0.0146

2018-07-26

$0.0166

2017-01-17

$0.0115

2016-10-28

$0.0547

2016-02-18

$0.0096

2015-10-28

$0.0211

2015-01-16

$0.0092

2014-10-23

$0.0088

2014-01-15

$0.0108

2013-10-23

$0.011

2013-03-06

$0.0104

2012-10-22

$0.0134

2012-03-07

$0.015

2011-10-24

$0.015

2011-03-09

$0.0133

2010-10-11

$0.0125

2010-02-22

$0.0142

2009-10-05

$0.015

2009-03-12

$0.0142

2008-10-02

$0.0198

2008-03-13

$0.0047

2007-09-25

$0.0132

HHILF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HHILF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HHILF

Stock not rated.

HHILF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.79%

-5.13%

0years

HHILF

News
HHILF

Research
HHILF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HHILF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HHILF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0148

Unknown

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0146

Unknown

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0166

Unknown

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2531 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-31

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0115

Unknown

2017-01-17

2017-01-18

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0547

Unknown

2016-10-28

2016-10-31

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0096

Unknown

2016-02-18

2016-02-19

2016-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0211

Unknown

2015-10-28

2015-10-29

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0092

Unknown

2015-01-16

2015-01-19

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0088

Unknown

2014-10-23

2014-10-24

2014-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0108

Unknown

2014-01-15

2014-01-16

2014-02-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0110

Unknown

2013-10-23

2013-10-24

2013-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0104

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-07

2013-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0134

Unknown

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-08

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

Unknown

2011-10-24

2011-10-25

2011-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0133

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-10

2011-03-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0125

Unknown

2010-10-11

2010-10-12

2010-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0142

Unknown

2010-02-22

2010-02-23

2010-03-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

Unknown

2009-10-05

2009-10-06

2009-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0142

Unknown

2009-03-12

2009-03-13

2009-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0198

Unknown

2008-10-02

2008-10-03

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0047

Unknown

2008-03-13

2008-03-14

2008-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0132

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-10-13

2006-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HHILF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X