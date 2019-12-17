Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Power Assets Holdings Limited

Stock

HGKGF

Price as of:

$7.32 +0.23 +3.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGF)

HGKGF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HGKGF DARS™ Rating

HGKGF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

800

Open Price

$7.2

Day's Range

$7.2 - $7.32

Previous Close

$7.09

52 week low / high

$6.55 - $7.5

Percent off 52 week high

-2.40%

HGKGF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HGKGF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HGKGF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HGKGF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HGKGF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-29

$0.0982

2019-05-20

$0.2586

2018-08-24

$0.0981

2018-05-14

$0.2586

2018-04-03

$0.7645

2017-08-18

$0.8774

2017-05-15

$0.2136

2016-08-26

$0.0693

2016-05-17

$0.1998

2015-08-21

$0.0673

2015-05-19

$0.1991

2014-08-25

$0.0663

2014-05-20

$0.1882

2013-08-23

$0.0643

2013-05-22

$0.1811

2012-08-17

$0.0614

2012-05-25

$0.1682

2011-08-25

$0.061

2011-05-06

$0.1472

2010-08-26

$0.0612

2010-04-27

$0.1474

2009-09-03

$0.0614

2009-05-05

$0.1477

2008-09-09

$0.061

2008-05-06

$0.1409

2007-09-11

$0.0572

2007-04-30

$0.1246

2006-09-12

$0.0573

HGKGF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HGKGF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HGKGF

Stock not rated.

HGKGF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.97%

-82.48%

7years

HGKGF

News
HGKGF

Research
HGKGF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HGKGF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HGKGF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0982

Unknown

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2586

Unknown

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0981

Unknown

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2586

Unknown

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7645

Unknown

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8774

Unknown

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2136

Unknown

2017-05-15

2017-05-16

2017-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0693

Unknown

2016-08-26

2016-08-29

2016-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1998

Unknown

2016-05-17

2016-05-18

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0673

Unknown

2015-08-21

2015-08-24

2015-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1991

Unknown

2015-05-19

2015-05-20

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0663

Unknown

2014-08-25

2014-08-26

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1882

Unknown

2014-05-20

2014-05-21

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0643

Unknown

2013-08-23

2013-08-26

2013-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1811

Unknown

2013-05-22

2013-05-23

2013-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0614

Unknown

2012-08-17

2012-08-20

2012-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1682

Unknown

2012-05-25

2012-05-28

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0610

Unknown

2011-08-25

2011-08-26

2011-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1472

Unknown

2011-05-06

2011-05-09

2011-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0612

Unknown

2010-08-26

2010-08-27

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1474

Unknown

2010-04-27

2010-04-28

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0614

Unknown

2009-09-03

2009-09-04

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1477

Unknown

2009-05-05

2009-05-06

2009-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0610

Unknown

2008-09-09

2008-09-10

2008-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1409

Unknown

2008-05-06

2008-05-07

2008-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0572

Unknown

2007-09-11

2007-09-12

2007-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1246

Unknown

2007-04-30

2007-05-02

2007-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0573

Unknown

2006-09-12

2006-09-13

2006-09-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0100 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-05-03

2006-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-09-14

2005-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1900 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-05-04

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-09-15

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1300 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-05-05

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-09-17

2003-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1300 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-05-07

2003-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5800 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-09-18

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0700 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-04-30

2002-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5600 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-09-20

2001-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9750 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-05-02

2001-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HGKGF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X