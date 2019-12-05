Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Cabco Series 2004-101 Trust Goldman Sachs Cap I Callable Ctf Fltg Rate

Stock

GYB

Price as of:

$25.07 +0.08 +0.32%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Cabco Series 2004-101 Trust Goldman Sachs Cap I Callable Ctf Fltg Rate (GYB)

GYB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.31%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.83

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GYB DARS™ Rating

GYB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,900

Open Price

$25.0

Day's Range

$25.0 - $25.07

Previous Close

$24.99

52 week low / high

$19.13 - $25.19

Percent off 52 week high

-0.48%

GYB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GYB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GYB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GYB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GYB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.20763889

2019-08-13

$0.21517778

2019-05-13

$0.21840538

2019-02-13

$0.2214472

2018-11-13

$0.20763889

2018-08-13

$0.20763889

2018-05-11

$0.20086806

2018-02-13

$0.20763889

2017-11-13

$0.20763889

2017-08-10

$0.20763889

2017-05-10

$0.20086806

2017-02-10

$0.20763889

2016-11-09

$0.20763889

2016-08-10

$0.20538195

2016-05-11

$0.203125

2016-02-10

$0.20763889

2015-11-10

$0.205382

2015-08-12

$0.2121528

2015-05-12

$0.1963542

2015-02-11

$0.20763889

2014-11-12

$0.2121528

2014-08-12

$0.2076389

2014-05-12

$0.1940972

2014-02-12

$0.2144097

2013-11-12

$0.2076389

2013-08-12

$0.2076389

2013-05-10

$0.2008681

2013-02-12

$0.2076389

2012-11-09

$0.2076389

2012-08-10

$0.2076389

2012-05-10

$0.203125

2012-02-10

$0.2076389

2011-11-09

$0.2076389

2011-08-10

$0.2053819

2011-05-11

$0.203125

2011-02-10

$0.2076389

2010-11-09

$0.2053819

2010-08-11

$0.2053819

2010-05-12

$0.203125

2010-02-10

$0.2076389

2009-11-10

$0.205382

2009-08-12

$0.2121528

2009-05-14

$0.19635417

2009-02-11

$0.2076389

2008-11-12

$0.2385498

2008-08-12

$0.22524858

2008-05-12

$0.2446875

2008-02-13

$0.365364

2007-11-16

$0.409368

2007-08-15

$0.39675

2007-05-16

$0.3838125

2007-02-16

$0.39762847

2006-11-16

$0.399625

2006-08-14

$0.38461111

2006-05-16

$0.34603385

2006-02-15

$0.3315833

2005-11-15

$0.29644444

2005-08-15

$0.260242938

2005-05-17

$0.22777375

2005-02-15

$0.2076389

2004-11-15

$0.2053819

2004-08-11

$0.1918

GYB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GYB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GYB

Stock not rated.

GYB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.27%

0.82%

0years

GYB

News
GYB

Research
GYB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GYB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GYB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2076

2019-11-07

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2152

2019-08-05

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2184

2019-05-01

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2214

2019-02-07

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2018-11-02

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2018-08-06

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2009

2018-04-19

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2018-02-09

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2017-10-31

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2017-07-27

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2009

2017-04-11

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2017-01-30

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2016-10-21

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2016-07-20

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

2016-04-20

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2016-01-20

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2015-10-21

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

2015-08-11

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1964

2015-04-20

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2015-02-09

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

2014-10-22

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2014-07-23

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1941

2014-04-22

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2144

2014-01-22

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2013-10-24

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2013-07-30

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2009

2013-04-26

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2012-12-31

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

Unknown

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2031

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

Unknown

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1964

Unknown

2009-05-14

2009-05-14

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2385

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2252

Unknown

2008-08-12

2008-08-14

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2447

Unknown

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3654

Unknown

2008-02-13

2008-02-14

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4094

Unknown

2007-11-16

2007-11-14

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3968

Unknown

2007-08-15

2007-08-14

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3838

Unknown

2007-05-16

2007-05-14

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3976

Unknown

2007-02-16

2007-02-14

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3996

Unknown

2006-11-16

2006-11-14

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3846

Unknown

2006-08-14

2006-08-14

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3460

Unknown

2006-05-16

2006-05-12

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3316

Unknown

2006-02-15

2006-02-14

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2964

Unknown

2005-11-15

2005-11-14

2005-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2602

Unknown

2005-08-15

2005-08-12

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2278

Unknown

2005-05-17

2005-05-13

2005-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

Unknown

2005-02-15

2005-02-14

2005-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

Unknown

2004-11-15

2004-11-12

2004-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1918

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-16

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GYB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X