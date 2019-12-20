Best Dividend Stocks
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Dep Shs Repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser C

Stock

GS-PR-C

Price as of:

$23.16 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Goldman Sachs Group Inc Dep Shs Repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser C (GS-PR-C)

GS-PR-C

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.42%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.02

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GS-PR-C DARS™ Rating

GS-PR-C

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,300

Open Price

$23.26

Day's Range

$23.14 - $23.27

Previous Close

$23.16

52 week low / high

$17.16 - $23.37

Percent off 52 week high

-0.90%

GS-PR-C

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GS-PR-C has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GS-PR-C's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GS-PR-C

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GS-PR-C’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-25

$0.25556

2019-07-25

$0.26111

2019-04-24

$0.24444

2019-01-24

$0.25

2018-10-26

$0.26389

2018-07-25

$0.25556

2018-04-24

$0.24167

2018-01-25

$0.26111

2017-10-25

$0.25556

2017-07-24

$0.25556

2017-04-21

$0.24722

2017-01-24

$0.25556

2016-10-24

$0.25556

2016-07-22

$0.25556

2016-04-21

$0.25

2016-01-22

$0.25556

2015-10-22

$0.25556

2015-07-22

$0.25278

2015-04-22

$0.25

2015-01-22

$0.25556

2014-10-22

$0.25278

2014-07-23

$0.25278

2014-04-23

$0.25278

2014-01-22

$0.25

2013-10-24

$0.25556

2013-07-24

$0.26111

2013-04-23

$0.24444

2013-01-23

$0.25

2012-10-25

$0.26389

2012-07-24

$0.25556

2012-04-23

$0.25

2012-01-24

$0.25556

2011-10-24

$0.25556

2011-07-22

$0.25556

2011-04-20

$0.24722

2011-01-24

$0.25556

2010-10-22

$0.25556

2010-07-22

$0.25556

2010-04-21

$0.24722

2010-01-22

$0.25556

2009-10-22

$0.25556

2009-07-22

$0.25278

2009-04-22

$0.25

2009-01-22

$0.25556

2008-10-22

$0.25278

2008-07-23

$0.25278

2008-04-23

$0.25278

2008-01-23

$0.35184

2007-10-25

$0.40441

2007-07-24

$0.39016

2007-04-23

$0.36915

2007-01-24

$0.39979

2006-10-24

$0.39585

2006-07-24

$0.37758

2006-04-21

$0.33808

2006-01-24

$0.35368

GS-PR-C's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GS-PR-C

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GS-PR-C

Stock not rated.

GS-PR-C

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.18%

0.00%

1years

GS-PR-C

News
GS-PR-C

Research
GS-PR-C

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GS-PR-C

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GS-PR-C

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2556

2019-10-07

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2611

2019-07-09

2019-07-25

2019-07-28

2019-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2444

2019-04-04

2019-04-24

2019-04-25

2019-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-01-07

2019-01-24

2019-01-27

2019-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2639

2018-10-05

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2018-07-02

2018-07-25

2018-07-26

2018-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2417

2018-04-06

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2611

2018-01-10

2018-01-25

2018-01-28

2018-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-10-10

2017-10-25

2017-10-26

2017-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2017-04-13

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

2017-01-26

2017-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-10-14

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-07-15

2016-07-22

2016-07-26

2016-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-04-15

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-01-15

2016-01-22

2016-01-26

2016-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2015-10-09

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2015-07-10

2015-07-22

2015-07-26

2015-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-04-10

2015-04-22

2015-04-26

2015-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2015-01-09

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2014-10-10

2014-10-22

2014-10-26

2014-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2014-07-11

2014-07-23

2014-07-27

2014-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2014-04-11

2014-04-23

2014-04-27

2014-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-10

2014-01-22

2014-01-26

2014-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2013-10-11

2013-10-24

2013-10-28

2013-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2611

2013-07-12

2013-07-24

2013-07-28

2013-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2444

2013-04-12

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-01-11

2013-01-23

2013-01-27

2013-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2639

2012-10-12

2012-10-25

2012-10-29

2012-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-07-13

2012-07-24

2012-07-26

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-04-13

2012-04-23

2012-04-25

2012-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-01-13

2012-01-24

2012-01-26

2012-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-10-14

2011-10-24

2011-10-26

2011-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-07-15

2011-07-22

2011-07-26

2011-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2011-04-15

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-01-14

2011-01-24

2011-01-26

2011-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-10-15

2010-10-22

2010-10-26

2010-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-07-16

2010-07-22

2010-07-26

2010-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2010-04-20

2010-04-21

2010-04-25

2010-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-01-19

2010-01-22

2010-01-26

2010-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2009-10-15

2009-10-22

2009-10-26

2009-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2009-07-14

2009-07-22

2009-07-26

2009-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-04-13

2009-04-22

2009-04-26

2009-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2008-12-16

2009-01-22

2009-01-26

2009-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2008-09-16

2008-10-22

2008-10-26

2008-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2008-06-17

2008-07-23

2008-07-27

2008-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2008-03-18

2008-04-23

2008-04-27

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3518

2007-12-18

2008-01-23

2008-01-27

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4044

2007-09-20

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3902

2007-06-14

2007-07-24

2007-07-26

2007-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3692

2007-03-13

2007-04-23

2007-04-25

2007-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3998

2007-02-09

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2007-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3959

2006-09-12

2006-10-24

2006-10-26

2006-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3776

2006-06-13

2006-07-24

2006-07-26

2006-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3381

2006-03-14

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3537

Unknown

2006-01-24

2006-01-26

2006-02-10

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GS-PR-C

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

