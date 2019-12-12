Best Dividend Stocks
Genting Malaysia Berhad

Stock

GMALF

Price as of:

$0.71 +0.71 +-8.45%

Industry

Other

GMALF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.03%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.03

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GMALF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,600

Open Price

$0.71

Day's Range

$0.71 - $0.71

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$0.71 - $0.71

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

GMALF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GMALF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

GMALF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GMALF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-18

$0.0143

2019-06-26

$0.0121

2019-03-12

$0.0196

2018-06-06

$0.0122

2018-03-12

$0.0199

2017-09-11

$0.0091

2017-05-31

$0.0139

2017-03-08

$0.0157

2016-09-28

$0.007

2016-06-28

$0.0101

2015-09-28

$0.006

2015-06-26

$0.0089

2014-09-26

$0.0088

2014-06-26

$0.0116

2013-09-26

$0.0128

2013-06-26

$0.0149

2012-09-26

$0.0118

2012-06-27

$0.0143

2011-09-28

$0.0114

2011-06-28

$0.0138

2010-09-28

$0.0111

2010-06-28

$0.0127

2009-09-28

$0.0082

2009-06-26

$0.0108

2008-09-26

$0.0083

2008-06-26

$0.0106

2007-09-26

$0.008

2007-06-25

$0.0083

2006-09-29

$0.00124

2006-06-29

$0.00146

2005-09-30

$0.00102

GMALF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GMALF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GMALF

Stock not rated.

GMALF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.70%

-68.95%

3years

GMALF

GMALF

GMALF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GMALF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

GMALF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0143

Unknown

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0121

Unknown

2019-06-26

2019-06-28

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0196

Unknown

2019-03-12

2019-03-14

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-19

2018-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0122

Unknown

2018-06-06

2018-06-08

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0199

Unknown

2018-03-12

2018-03-14

2018-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0091

Unknown

2017-09-11

2017-09-13

2017-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0139

Unknown

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0157

Unknown

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0101

Unknown

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0060

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0089

Unknown

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0088

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0116

Unknown

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0128

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0149

Unknown

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0118

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0143

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0114

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0138

Unknown

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0111

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0127

Unknown

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0082

Unknown

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0108

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0083

Unknown

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0106

Unknown

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0080

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0083

Unknown

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0012

Unknown

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0015

Unknown

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0010

Unknown

2005-09-30

2005-10-04

2005-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0220 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-07-06

2005-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0180 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-10-04

2004-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0190 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-07-02

2004-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0180 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-07-04

2003-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0170 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-10-04

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0160 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-07-05

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0160 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-10-05

2001-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0160 (MYR)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-07-05

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GMALF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

