First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FMK

Price as of:

$37.94 -0.03 -0.08%

Industry

Other

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK)

FMK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FMK DARS™ Rating

FMK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

900

Open Price

$37.9

Day's Range

$37.9 - $37.98

Previous Close

$37.97

52 week low / high

$30.2 - $38.08

Percent off 52 week high

-0.37%

FMK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FMK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FMK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FMK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FMK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1854

2019-09-25

$0.1766

2019-06-14

$0.1

2019-03-21

$0.0996

2018-12-18

$0.1211

2018-09-14

$0.0861

2018-06-21

$0.0946

2018-03-22

$0.0927

2017-12-21

$0.1218

2017-09-21

$0.0803

2017-06-22

$0.0835

2017-03-23

$0.0954

2016-12-21

$0.1222

2016-09-21

$0.1191

2016-06-22

$0.0919

2016-03-23

$0.0971

2015-12-23

$0.1325

2015-09-23

$0.0973

2015-06-24

$0.0818

2015-03-25

$0.1248

2014-12-23

$0.0921

2014-09-23

$0.0873

2014-06-24

$0.0901

2014-03-25

$0.0779

2013-12-18

$0.0564

2013-09-20

$0.0678

2013-06-21

$0.0525

2013-03-21

$0.0556

2012-12-21

$0.1728

2012-06-21

$0.0891

2011-12-21

$0.0856

2011-06-21

$0.0175

FMK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FMK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FMK

Stock not rated.

FMK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.89%

87.98%

1years

FMK

News
FMK

Research
FMK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FMK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FMK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1854

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1766

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0996

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1211

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0861

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0946

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0927

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1218

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0803

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0954

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1191

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0919

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0971

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0973

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0818

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1248

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0921

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0873

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0901

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0564

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0678

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1728

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0891

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0856

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0175

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FMK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

