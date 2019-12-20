Best Dividend Stocks
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Stock

FMAT

Price as of:

$34.05 -0.03 -0.09%

Industry

Other

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

FMAT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.91%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.65

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FMAT DARS™ Rating

FMAT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,800

Open Price

$34.02

Day's Range

$33.98 - $34.13

Previous Close

$34.08

52 week low / high

$26.49 - $34.26

Percent off 52 week high

-0.61%

FMAT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FMAT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

FMAT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FMAT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.162

2019-06-21

$0.191

2019-03-15

$0.128

2018-12-21

$0.168

2018-09-21

$0.148

2018-06-15

$0.159

2018-03-16

$0.144

2017-12-15

$0.144

2017-09-15

$0.123

2017-06-16

$0.135

2017-03-17

$0.133

2016-12-16

$0.113

2016-09-16

$0.134

2016-06-17

$0.121

2016-03-18

$0.144

2015-12-29

$0.006

2015-12-18

$0.107

2015-09-18

$0.156

2015-06-19

$0.128

2015-03-20

$0.127

2014-12-19

$0.127

2014-09-19

$0.116

2014-06-20

$0.085

2014-03-21

$0.125

2013-12-27

$0.002

2013-12-20

$0.1

FMAT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FMAT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FMAT

Stock not rated.

FMAT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.17%

4.68%

2years

FMAT

FMAT

FMAT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FMAT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FMAT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1620

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1910

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1680

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1590

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1230

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1330

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1070

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1270

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1270

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0020

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FMAT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

