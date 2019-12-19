Best Dividend Stocks
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Stock

FIDU

Price as of:

$42.0 +0.06 +0.14%

Industry

Other

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

FIDU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.77%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FIDU DARS™ Rating

FIDU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,323

Open Price

$41.89

Day's Range

$41.88 - $42.01

Previous Close

$41.92

52 week low / high

$30.5 - $42.47

Percent off 52 week high

-1.15%

FIDU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FIDU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FIDU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.186

2019-06-21

$0.162

2019-03-15

$0.186

2018-12-21

$0.177

2018-09-21

$0.159

2018-06-15

$0.161

2018-03-16

$0.156

2017-12-15

$0.132

2017-09-15

$0.204

2017-06-16

$0.13

2017-03-17

$0.155

2016-12-16

$0.135

2016-09-16

$0.146

2016-06-17

$0.144

2016-03-18

$0.099

2015-12-29

$0.009

2015-12-18

$0.117

2015-09-18

$0.164

2015-06-19

$0.137

2015-03-20

$0.112

2014-12-19

$0.134

2014-09-19

$0.086

2014-06-20

$0.111

2014-03-21

$0.115

2013-12-27

$0.01

2013-12-20

$0.074

FIDU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FIDU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FIDU

Stock not rated.

FIDU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.40%

13.94%

2years

FIDU

FIDU

FIDU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FIDU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FIDU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1860

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1620

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1860

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1590

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1610

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2040

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0090

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1170

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1370

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0860

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1110

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0740

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FIDU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

