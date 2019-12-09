Best Dividend Stocks
FCN Banc Corporation

Stock

FBVI

Price as of:

$40.0 +0.5 +1.27%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

FCN Banc Corporation (FBVI)

FBVI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FBVI DARS™ Rating

FBVI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$40.0

Day's Range

$40.0 - $40.0

Previous Close

$39.5

52 week low / high

$30.01 - $40.0

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

FBVI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3400

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 24

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3400

2019-12-10

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade FBVI's Upcoming Dividend

FBVI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FBVI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.34

2019-09-25

$0.34

2019-06-26

$0.34

2019-03-28

$0.33

2018-12-26

$0.32

2018-09-24

$0.31

2018-06-28

$0.3

2018-03-28

$0.29

2017-12-28

$0.28

2017-09-21

$0.28

2017-06-22

$0.28

2017-03-23

$0.28

2016-12-21

$0.27

2016-09-22

$0.27

2016-06-22

$0.27

2016-03-16

$0.27

2015-12-17

$0.26

2015-09-16

$0.26

2015-06-24

$0.26

2015-03-18

$0.26

2014-12-23

$0.26

2014-09-16

$0.26

2014-06-23

$0.26

2014-03-24

$0.26

2013-12-19

$0.26

2013-09-18

$0.26

2013-06-17

$0.26

2012-09-19

$0.26

2012-03-21

$0.26

2011-12-21

$0.26

2011-10-03

$0.26

2011-03-22

$0.26

2010-12-21

$0.26

2010-09-17

$0.26

2010-06-11

$0.26

2010-04-15

$0.26

2009-12-17

$0.26

2009-09-16

$0.26

2009-06-17

$0.26

2009-03-18

$0.26

2008-12-15

$0.26

2008-09-24

$0.25

2008-06-30

$0.25

2008-03-18

$0.25

2007-12-20

$0.25

2007-09-25

$0.24

2007-06-21

$0.24

2007-03-21

$0.24

2007-01-03

$0.24

2006-09-21

$0.23

2006-06-21

$0.23

2006-03-30

$0.23

2005-12-28

$0.23

2005-09-23

$0.22

2005-06-24

$0.22

2005-03-18

$0.22

2004-12-21

$0.22

2004-09-22

$0.195

2004-06-18

$0.195

2003-06-23

$0.18

2003-03-21

$0.18

2002-12-19

$0.18

2002-09-16

$0.165

2002-03-26

$0.165

2001-09-19

$0.155

2001-06-15

$0.155

2001-03-28

$0.155

2000-12-26

$0.155

2000-09-21

$0.1425

2000-03-29

$0.1425

1999-12-16

$0.1425

1999-11-30

$0.13

1998-10-13

$0.1225

1998-07-13

$0.1225

1998-04-03

$0.1225

1998-01-12

$0.1225

1997-09-29

$0.115

1997-07-07

$0.115

1997-04-01

$0.115

FBVI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FBVI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FBVI

Stock not rated.

FBVI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.99%

11.48%

3years

FBVI

News
FBVI

Research
FBVI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FBVI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

FBVI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3400

2019-12-10

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-09-10

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-06-11

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-03-18

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-12-11

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-09-11

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-06-12

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-03-13

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-12-12

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-09-11

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-06-13

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-03-14

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-12-12

2016-12-21

2016-12-24

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-09-13

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-05-10

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-03-08

2016-03-16

2016-03-20

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-12-08

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-09-08

2015-09-16

2015-09-19

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-06-09

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-03-10

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2014-09-16

2014-09-12

2014-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2014-06-23

2014-06-20

2014-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2014-03-24

2014-03-21

2014-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-12-11

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2013-06-17

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-03-19

Unknown

2013-03-22

2013-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-12-11

Unknown

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-09-12

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-06-12

Unknown

2012-06-22

2012-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-12-13

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2012-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-09-13

2011-10-03

2011-09-23

2011-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-06-14

Unknown

2011-06-17

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-03-15

2011-03-22

2011-03-18

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-12-14

2010-12-21

2010-12-24

2011-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-09-14

2010-09-17

2010-09-17

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-06-08

2010-06-11

2010-06-11

2010-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-03-09

2010-04-15

2010-03-09

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2009-12-09

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2009-03-10

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2008-06-30

2008-06-20

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-24

2007-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-06-12

2007-06-21

2007-06-22

2007-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2007-03-20

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2006-12-22

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-09-20

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-06-13

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-03-29

2006-03-30

2006-03-28

2006-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-12-27

2005-12-28

2005-12-27

2006-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-09-13

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2005-06-24

2005-06-28

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2004-12-21

2004-12-24

2005-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

Unknown

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-06-10

2003-06-23

2003-06-25

2003-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-03-11

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2002-12-10

2002-12-19

2002-12-02

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-09-10

2002-09-16

2002-09-03

2002-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-06-11

Unknown

2002-06-03

2002-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-03-12

2002-03-26

2002-03-01

2002-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-12-11

Unknown

2001-12-03

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-09-11

2001-09-19

2001-09-01

2001-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-06-12

2001-06-15

2001-06-01

2001-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-03-13

2001-03-28

2001-03-01

2001-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2000-12-12

2000-12-26

2000-12-01

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2000-09-12

2000-09-21

2000-09-01

2000-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2000-06-13

Unknown

2000-06-01

2000-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2000-03-14

2000-03-29

2000-03-01

2000-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

1999-12-14

1999-12-16

1999-12-01

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1999-09-14

1999-11-30

1999-09-01

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1999-06-08

Unknown

1999-06-01

1999-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1999-03-09

Unknown

1999-03-01

1999-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-12-15

Unknown

1998-12-01

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

Unknown

1998-10-13

1998-09-04

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

Unknown

1998-07-13

1998-06-01

1998-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

1998-03-10

1998-04-03

1998-03-02

1998-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

Unknown

1998-01-12

1997-12-01

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1997-09-09

1997-09-29

1997-09-02

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1997-06-10

1997-07-07

1997-06-02

1997-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

Unknown

1997-04-01

1997-03-03

1997-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

Unknown

Unknown

1996-12-02

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

1996-09-10

Unknown

1996-09-03

1996-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

1996-06-11

Unknown

1996-06-03

1996-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

1996-03-12

Unknown

1996-03-01

1996-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

1995-12-12

Unknown

1995-12-01

1996-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

FBVI

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

