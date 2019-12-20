Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares

Stock

FAS

Price as of:

$93.48 +0.79 +0.85%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)

FAS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.65%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.61

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FAS DARS™ Rating

FAS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$93.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

265,800

Open Price

$92.57

Day's Range

$92.43 - $93.59

Previous Close

$92.69

52 week low / high

$36.73 - $93.74

Percent off 52 week high

-0.28%

FAS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FAS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FAS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FAS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FAS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.15126

2019-06-25

$0.17005

2019-03-19

$0.15561

2018-12-27

$0.15993

2018-09-25

$0.19006

2018-06-19

$0.16303

2018-03-20

$0.12729

2017-12-19

$0.07745

2010-03-23

$0.050645833333333334

2009-09-22

$0.028772569444444444

2009-06-23

$0.001958333333333333

2009-03-24

$0.0027118055555555554

2008-12-17

$0.008125

FAS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FAS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FAS

Stock not rated.

FAS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-5.51%

1years

FAS

News
FAS

Research
FAS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FAS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FAS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1513

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1701

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1599

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1901

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1630

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1273

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0506

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0020

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0027

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2008-12-16

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-24

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FAS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X