iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund

Stock

EWM

Price as of:

$28.18 +0.06 +0.21%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (EWM)

EWM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.21%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.62

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWM DARS™ Rating

EWM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

242,400

Open Price

$28.12

Day's Range

$28.12 - $28.23

Previous Close

$28.12

52 week low / high

$27.2 - $31.46

Percent off 52 week high

-10.43%

EWM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EWM's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

EWM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.311389

2019-06-17

$0.51756

2018-12-18

$0.507643

2018-06-19

$0.635306

2017-12-19

$1.490399

2017-06-20

$0.350854

2016-12-21

$1.255948

2016-06-22

$1.684448

2015-12-21

$5.54744

2015-12-21

$38.4

2015-06-25

$2.547984

2014-12-17

$3.744416

2014-12-17

$0.717344

2014-06-25

$4.231696

2013-12-27

$0.588496

2013-12-18

$3.525104

2013-06-27

$3.566976

2012-12-18

$2.340496

2012-06-21

$1.5725872

2011-12-20

$7.106176

2011-06-22

$2.450512

2010-12-21

$3.7788

2010-06-23

$1.746848

2009-12-22

$2.275856

2009-06-23

$1.633072

2008-12-23

$2.840624

2008-06-25

$3.24192

2007-12-20

$6.4896

2006-12-20

$3.126208

2000-08-24

$0.8544

1999-08-25

$0.2784

1998-12-22

$0.136

1998-08-25

$0.9632

1997-12-23

$0.3088

1997-08-25

$0.424

1996-08-26

$0.112

EWM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EWM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWM

Stock not rated.

EWM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-40.39%

-45.51%

0years

EWM

News
EWM

Research
EWM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

EWM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3114

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5176

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5076

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6353

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4904

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3509

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2559

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6844

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$38.4000

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.5474

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.5480

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7173

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.7444

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.2317

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5885

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$3.5251

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.5670

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3405

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5726

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.1062

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.4505

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.7788

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7468

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2759

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6331

Unknown

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8406

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.2419

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.4896

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.1262

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8544

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2784

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1360

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9632

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3088

1997-12-16

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4240

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1120

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X