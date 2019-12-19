Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund

Stock

EWH

Price as of:

$24.03 -0.13 -0.54%

Industry

Other

EWH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.73%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.42

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EWH DARS™ Rating

EWH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,131,414

Open Price

$23.97

Day's Range

$23.93 - $24.05

Previous Close

$24.16

52 week low / high

$21.98 - $27.17

Percent off 52 week high

-11.56%

EWH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EWH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

EWH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.208494

2019-06-17

$0.450134

2018-12-18

$0.269731

2018-06-19

$0.392612

2017-12-19

$0.706795

2017-06-20

$0.399921

2016-12-21

$0.20972

2016-06-22

$0.389455

2015-12-21

$0.21418

2015-06-25

$0.306116

2014-12-17

$0.184554

2014-06-25

$0.537975

2013-12-27

$0.024078

2013-12-18

$0.15819

2013-06-27

$0.42745

2012-12-18

$0.131842

2012-06-21

$0.370512

2011-12-20

$0.173622

2011-06-22

$0.237371

2010-12-21

$0.171571

2010-06-23

$0.275829

2009-12-22

$0.207931

2009-06-23

$0.174733

2008-12-23

$0.36748

2008-06-25

$0.24591

2007-12-24

$0.3793

2006-12-20

$0.310872

2000-08-24

$0.2088

1999-12-21

$0.1315

1999-08-25

$0.2517

1998-12-22

$0.1052

1998-08-25

$0.3034

1997-12-23

$0.0959

1997-08-25

$0.5906

1996-12-23

$0.109

1996-08-26

$0.198

EWH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EWH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWH

Stock not rated.

EWH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.38%

-37.04%

0years

EWH

EWH

EWH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

EWH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2085

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4501

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2697

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3926

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7068

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3999

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2097

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3895

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2142

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3061

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1846

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5380

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0241

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1582

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4275

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1318

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3705

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1736

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2374

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1716

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2758

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2079

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1747

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3675

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2459

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3793

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3109

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2088

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1315

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2517

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1052

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3034

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0959

1997-12-16

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5906

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1090

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1996-12-26

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1980

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

