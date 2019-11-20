Best Dividend Stocks
EATON VANCE NEXTSHARES TR

Stock

EVGBC

Price as of:

$100.06 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

i
EATON VANCE NEXTSHARES TR(EVGBC) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for EATON VANCE NEXTSHARES TR by scrolling below.
EVGBC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.34%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.34

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EVGBC DARS™ Rating

EVGBC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$100.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$100.06

Day's Range

$100.06 - $100.06

Previous Close

$100.06

52 week low / high

$100.06 - $100.06

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

EVGBC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EVGBC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EVGBC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EVGBC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EVGBC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.0289

2019-11-01

$0.0303

2019-10-01

$0.0288

2019-09-03

$0.0285

2019-08-01

$0.0319

2019-07-01

$0.0268

2019-06-03

$0.0287

2019-05-01

$0.05

2019-04-01

$0.0808

2019-03-01

$0.0808

2019-02-01

$0.0808

2018-12-18

$0.4274

2018-12-03

$0.0808

2018-11-01

$0.0808

2018-10-01

$0.0808

2018-09-04

$0.0808

2018-08-01

$0.0808

2018-07-02

$0.0808

2018-06-01

$0.0808

2018-05-01

$0.0808

2018-04-02

$0.0808

2018-03-01

$0.0202

2018-02-01

$0.0202

2018-01-02

$0.06125

2017-12-01

$0.0202

2017-11-01

$0.0202

2017-10-02

$0.0195125

2017-09-01

$0.0159875

2017-08-01

$0.0125

2017-07-03

$0.0125

2017-06-01

$0.0125

2017-05-01

$0.0125

2017-04-03

$0.00625

2017-03-01

$0.0069375

2017-02-01

$0.0051375

2017-01-03

$0.011275

2016-12-01

$0.0088375

2016-11-01

$0.0058625

2016-10-03

$0.00555

2016-09-01

$0.00555

2016-08-01

$0.003575

2016-07-01

$0.006075

2016-06-01

$0.0078125

2016-05-02

$0.008825

EVGBC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EVGBC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EVGBC

Stock not rated.

EVGBC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

87.25%

-72.78%

2years

EVGBC

News
EVGBC

Research
EVGBC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EVGBC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

EVGBC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0289

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0288

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0268

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0287

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-12-31

Unknown

2019-01-03

2019-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4274

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0063

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0069

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

2016-12-30

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0059

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0036

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0061

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

EVGBC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

