WisdomTree Europe Dividend Growth Fund

Stock

EUDG

Price as of:

$27.65 +0.15 +0.55%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
WisdomTree Europe Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)

EUDG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.11%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.58

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EUDG DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,800

Open Price

$27.69

Day's Range

$27.65 - $27.71

Previous Close

$27.5

52 week low / high

$21.46 - $27.87

Percent off 52 week high

-0.79%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EUDG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EUDG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.145

2019-06-24

$0.265

2019-03-26

$0.135

2018-12-24

$0.14539

2018-09-25

$0.07932

2018-06-25

$0.37893

2018-03-20

$0.065

2017-12-26

$0.03222

2017-09-26

$0.05

2017-06-26

$0.255

2017-03-27

$0.08

2016-12-23

$0.04295

2016-09-26

$0.06

2016-06-20

$0.33

2016-03-21

$0.09375

2015-12-21

$0.04857

2015-09-21

$0.03

2015-06-22

$0.27867

2015-03-23

$0.11556

2014-12-19

$0.09298

2014-09-22

$0.05667

2014-06-23

$0.066

EUDG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EUDG

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.27%

-13.26%

1years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1450

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1454

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0793

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3789

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0322

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0486

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2787

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0930

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

