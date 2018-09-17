Best Dividend Stocks
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Stock

ETJ

Price as of:

$9.36 +0.02 +0.21%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ)

ETJ

Stock Dividend Data

9.76%

Average Yield: N/A

$0.91

Paid Monthly

0.00%

EPS $0.00

0 yrs

Get ETJ DARS™ Rating

ETJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

132,137

Open Price

$9.35

Day's Range

$9.35 - $9.37

Previous Close

$9.34

52 week low / high

$7.76 - $9.66

Percent off 52 week high

-3.11%

ETJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0760

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0760

2019-12-02

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Regular

ETJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ETJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.076

2019-11-21

$0.076

2019-10-23

$0.076

2019-09-20

$0.076

2019-08-22

$0.076

2019-07-23

$0.076

2019-06-20

$0.076

2019-05-23

$0.076

2019-04-22

$0.076

2019-03-20

$0.076

2019-02-20

$0.076

2019-01-23

$0.076

2018-12-21

$0.076

2018-11-21

$0.076

2018-10-23

$0.076

2018-09-20

$0.076

2018-08-23

$0.076

2018-07-23

$0.076

2018-06-21

$0.076

2018-05-23

$0.076

2018-04-20

$0.076

2018-03-21

$0.076

2018-02-20

$0.076

2018-01-23

$0.076

2017-12-21

$0.076

2017-11-21

$0.076

2017-10-23

$0.076

2017-09-21

$0.076

2017-08-22

$0.076

2017-07-20

$0.076

2017-06-21

$0.076

2017-05-22

$0.076

2017-04-19

$0.076

2017-03-22

$0.076

2017-02-16

$0.093

2017-01-20

$0.093

2016-12-21

$0.093

2016-11-21

$0.093

2016-10-20

$0.093

2016-09-21

$0.093

2016-08-22

$0.093

2016-07-20

$0.093

2016-06-21

$0.093

2016-05-20

$0.093

2016-04-20

$0.093

2016-03-22

$0.093

2016-02-18

$0.093

2016-01-20

$0.093

2015-12-21

$0.093

2015-11-19

$0.093

2015-10-21

$0.093

2015-09-21

$0.093

2015-08-20

$0.093

2015-07-22

$0.093

2015-06-19

$0.093

2015-05-20

$0.093

2015-04-21

$0.093

2015-03-20

$0.093

2015-02-18

$0.093

2015-01-21

$0.093

2014-12-22

$0.093

2014-11-19

$0.093

2014-10-22

$0.093

2014-09-19

$0.093

2014-08-20

$0.093

2014-07-22

$0.093

2014-06-19

$0.093

2014-05-21

$0.093

2014-04-21

$0.093

2014-03-20

$0.093

2014-02-19

$0.093

2014-01-22

$0.093

2013-12-20

$0.093

2013-11-20

$0.093

2013-10-22

$0.093

2013-09-19

$0.093

2013-08-21

$0.093

2013-07-22

$0.093

2013-06-19

$0.093

2013-05-22

$0.093

2013-04-19

$0.093

2013-03-19

$0.093

2013-02-19

$0.093

2013-01-22

$0.093

2012-10-22

$0.279

2012-07-20

$0.279

2012-04-19

$0.279

2012-01-20

$0.3195

2011-10-20

$0.3195

2011-07-20

$0.3195

2011-04-19

$0.3195

2011-01-20

$0.3195

2010-10-20

$0.45

2010-07-21

$0.45

2010-04-21

$0.45

2010-01-20

$0.45

2009-10-21

$0.45

2009-07-22

$0.45

2009-04-21

$0.45

2009-01-21

$0.45

2008-10-22

$0.45

2008-07-22

$0.45

2008-04-21

$0.45

2008-01-22

$0.45

2007-10-19

$0.45

ETJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ETJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ETJ

Stock not rated.

ETJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.51%

0.00%

0years

ETJ

ETJ

ETJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ETJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

ETJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0760

2019-12-02

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-11-01

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-10-01

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-09-03

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-08-01

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-07-01

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-06-03

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-05-01

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-04-01

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-03-01

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-02-01

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-01-02

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-12-03

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-11-01

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-10-01

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-09-04

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-07-02

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-06-01

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-05-01

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-04-02

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-03-01

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-02-01

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-12-01

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-11-01

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-10-02

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-09-01

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-08-01

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-07-03

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-06-01

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-05-01

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-04-03

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-03-01

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2017-02-01

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2017-01-03

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-12-01

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-11-01

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-10-03

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-09-01

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-07-01

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-06-01

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-05-02

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-04-01

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-03-01

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-02-01

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-01-04

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-12-01

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-11-02

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-10-01

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-09-01

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-08-03

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-07-01

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-06-01

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-05-01

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-04-01

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-03-13

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-02-10

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2015-01-13

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-12-12

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-11-11

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-10-14

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-09-12

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-08-12

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-06-13

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-05-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-04-11

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-03-14

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-02-11

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-01-14

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-12-13

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-11-12

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-10-14

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-09-13

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-08-13

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-07-12

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-06-11

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-05-14

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-04-12

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-03-11

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-02-11

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2013-01-14

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2790

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2790

2012-07-13

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2790

2012-04-13

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3195

2012-01-13

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3195

2011-10-14

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3195

2011-07-12

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3195

2011-04-12

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3195

2010-12-14

2011-01-20

2011-01-24

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-10-13

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-07-14

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-04-14

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-10-14

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-07-15

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-04-14

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-01-14

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-10-15

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-07-15

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-04-14

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-01-15

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-08-30

2007-10-19

2007-10-23

2007-10-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ETJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

