iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund

Stock

EFA

Price as of:

$69.09 -0.04 -0.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA)

EFA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.55

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EFA DARS™ Rating

EFA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,119,428

Open Price

$68.99

Day's Range

$68.93 - $69.15

Previous Close

$69.13

52 week low / high

$56.77 - $69.98

Percent off 52 week high

-1.27%

EFA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EFA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EFA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EFA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EFA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.775802

2019-06-17

$1.376123

2018-12-18

$0.63799

2018-06-19

$1.353546

2017-12-19

$0.742566

2017-06-20

$1.061731

2016-12-21

$0.596173

2016-06-22

$1.174823

2015-12-21

$0.508359

2015-06-25

$1.111288

2014-12-17

$0.58518

2014-06-25

$1.676205

2013-12-18

$0.551711

2013-06-27

$1.151504

2012-12-18

$0.609522

2012-06-21

$1.149092

2011-12-20

$0.569228

2011-06-22

$1.140993

2010-12-21

$0.538194

2010-06-23

$0.858631

2009-12-22

$0.495735

2009-06-23

$0.945188

2008-12-23

$0.541115

2008-06-25

$1.30832

2007-12-24

$2.00018

2006-12-21

$1.533457

2005-12-23

$1.109693

2004-12-23

$0.267695

2003-12-22

$0.1741701111111111

2002-12-23

$0.20915411111111112

2001-12-24

$0.009153666666666666

2001-10-02

$0.01843111111111111

EFA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EFA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EFA

Stock not rated.

EFA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.31%

-22.09%

3years

EFA

News
EFA

Research
EFA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EFA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EFA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7758

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3761

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6380

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3535

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7426

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0617

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5962

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1748

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5084

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1113

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5852

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6762

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5517

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1515

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6095

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1491

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5692

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1410

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5382

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8586

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4957

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9452

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5411

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3083

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0002

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5335

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1097

Unknown

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2677

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1742

Unknown

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2092

Unknown

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0092

Unknown

2001-12-24

2001-12-27

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0184

Unknown

2001-10-02

2001-10-04

2001-10-11

Income

Regular

Annual

EFA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

