WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Stock

DXJ

Price as of:

$55.49 -0.1 -0.18%

Industry

Other

DXJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.47%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DXJ DARS™ Rating

DXJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

525,571

Open Price

$55.38

Day's Range

$55.35 - $55.49

Previous Close

$55.59

52 week low / high

$44.86 - $56.19

Percent off 52 week high

-1.25%

DXJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DXJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

DXJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DXJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.065

2019-06-24

$0.57766

2019-03-26

$0.02

2018-12-24

$0.26199

2018-06-25

$1.09212

2017-12-26

$0.49233

2017-09-26

$0.045

2017-06-26

$0.83

2016-12-23

$0.49557

2016-09-26

$0.05

2016-06-20

$0.435

2015-12-21

$1.46219

2015-12-21

$0.39568

2015-12-21

$0.76167

2015-09-21

$0.03571

2015-06-22

$0.32358

2014-12-19

$0.39465

2014-12-19

$2.9621

2014-12-19

$1.81537

2014-06-23

$0.54592

2013-12-24

$0.37082

2013-12-24

$0.18384

2013-12-24

$0.43777

2013-06-24

$0.24687

2012-12-24

$0.23252

2012-09-24

$0.00381

2012-06-25

$0.31575

2011-12-21

$0.27007

2011-06-22

$0.47581

2010-12-22

$0.26381

2010-06-28

$0.18488

2009-12-21

$0.18274

2009-06-22

$0.33839

2008-12-22

$0.79961

2007-12-17

$0.47939

DXJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DXJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DXJ

Stock not rated.

DXJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-35.76%

-80.80%

0years

DXJ

News
DXJ

Research
DXJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DXJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

DXJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0650

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5777

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2620

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0921

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4923

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4956

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7617

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3957

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4622

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0357

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3236

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8154

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.9621

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3947

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5459

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4378

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1838

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3708

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2469

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0038

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3158

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2701

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4758

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2638

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1849

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1827

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3384

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7996

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4794

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Annual

DXJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X