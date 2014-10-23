Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund

Stock

DVY

Price as of:

$105.11 -0.03 -0.03%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (DVY)

DVY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.57

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DVY DARS™ Rating

DVY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$105.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

247,793

Open Price

$105.23

Day's Range

$105.01 - $105.52

Previous Close

$105.14

52 week low / high

$84.62 - $105.52

Percent off 52 week high

-0.39%

DVY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DVY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DVY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.891492

2019-09-24

$0.955819

2019-06-17

$0.882296

2019-03-20

$0.871168

2018-12-17

$0.754743

2018-09-26

$0.859045

2018-06-26

$0.802211

2018-03-22

$0.780674

2017-12-19

$0.797993

2017-09-26

$0.727678

2017-06-27

$0.729118

2017-03-24

$0.701295

2016-12-21

$0.697193

2016-09-26

$0.693086

2016-06-21

$0.674821

2016-03-23

$0.630162

2015-12-24

$0.69296

2015-09-25

$0.652258

2015-06-24

$0.646357

2015-03-25

$0.598091

2014-12-24

$0.620276

2014-09-24

$0.587227

2014-06-24

$0.594895

2014-03-25

$0.6036

2013-12-23

$0.549644

2013-09-24

$0.537271

2013-06-26

$0.53687

2013-03-25

$0.562143

2012-12-19

$0.551103

2012-09-25

$0.528472

2012-06-19

$0.53533

2012-03-26

$0.506422

2011-12-22

$0.443025

2011-09-23

$0.46418

2011-06-24

$0.473173

2011-03-25

$0.467872

2010-12-22

$0.436324

2010-09-23

$0.421671

2010-06-24

$0.424929

2010-03-25

$0.420248

2009-12-23

$0.431207

2009-09-22

$0.3949

2009-06-24

$0.396957

2009-03-25

$0.437676

2008-12-23

$0.555944

2008-09-24

$0.553968

2008-06-25

$0.63086

2008-03-25

$0.67784

2007-12-27

$0.626336

2007-09-25

$0.59722

2007-06-28

$0.582977

2007-03-23

$0.559563

2006-12-20

$0.525725

2006-09-26

$0.566203

2006-06-22

$0.565014

2006-03-24

$0.567866

2005-12-22

$0.463735

2005-09-23

$0.464611

2005-06-20

$0.462118

2005-03-24

$0.46

2004-12-23

$0.491171

2004-09-24

$0.462958

2004-06-25

$0.488383

DVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DVY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DVY

Stock not rated.

DVY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.78%

11.55%

9years

DVY

News
DVY

Research
DVY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DVY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DVY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8915

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9558

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8823

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8712

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7547

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8590

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8022

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7807

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7980

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7277

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7291

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7013

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6972

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6931

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6748

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6302

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6930

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6523

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6464

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5981

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6203

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5872

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5949

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6036

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5496

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5373

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5369

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5621

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5511

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5285

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5353

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5064

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4430

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4642

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4732

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4679

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4363

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4217

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4249

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4202

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4312

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3949

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3970

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4377

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5559

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5540

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6309

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6778

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6263

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5972

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

Unknown

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5596

Unknown

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5257

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5662

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5679

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4637

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4646

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4621

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4912

Unknown

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4630

Unknown

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4884

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

DVY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X