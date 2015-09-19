Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree DEFA High-Yielding Equity Fund

Stock

DTH

Price as of:

$41.96 -0.02 -0.05%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WisdomTree DEFA High-Yielding Equity Fund (DTH)

DTH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.38%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.42

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DTH DARS™ Rating

DTH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$41.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

20,653

Open Price

$41.86

Day's Range

$41.86 - $41.99

Previous Close

$41.98

52 week low / high

$35.97 - $42.32

Percent off 52 week high

-0.85%

DTH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DTH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

DTH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DTH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.355

2019-06-24

$0.76

2019-03-26

$0.33

2018-12-24

$0.31632

2018-09-25

$0.30457

2018-06-25

$0.88553

2018-03-20

$0.20839

2017-12-26

$0.3292

2017-09-26

$0.335

2017-06-26

$0.715

2017-03-27

$0.27

2016-12-23

$0.32996

2016-09-26

$0.24

2016-06-20

$0.78

2016-03-21

$0.22833

2015-12-21

$0.27357

2015-09-21

$0.32353

2015-06-22

$0.81866

2015-03-23

$0.23654

2014-12-19

$0.37738

2014-09-22

$0.335

2014-06-23

$0.92135

2014-03-24

$0.88324

2013-12-24

$0.34308

2013-09-23

$0.35305

2013-06-24

$0.90265

2013-03-22

$0.23093

2012-12-24

$0.32791

2012-09-24

$0.27616

2012-06-25

$0.85016

2012-03-26

$0.23107

2011-12-21

$0.32637

2011-09-26

$0.35768

2011-06-22

$0.99889

2011-03-21

$0.22954

2010-12-22

$0.35216

2010-09-20

$0.23707

2010-06-28

$0.97485

2010-03-29

$0.17921

2009-12-21

$0.28187

2009-09-21

$0.18838

2009-06-22

$0.9259

2009-03-23

$0.13582

2008-12-22

$2.88956

2007-12-17

$1.93696

DTH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DTH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DTH

Stock not rated.

DTH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.46%

-17.19%

2years

DTH

DTH

DTH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DTH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

DTH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3550

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3163

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3046

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8855

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2084

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3292

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2283

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2736

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3235

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8187

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2365

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3774

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9214

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8832

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3431

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3531

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9027

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2309

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3279

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2762

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8502

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2311

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3264

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3577

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9989

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2295

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3522

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2371

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9749

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1792

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2819

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1884

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9259

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1358

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8896

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.9370

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Annual

DTH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

