WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund

Stock

DTD

Price as of:

$105.55 +0.48 +0.46%

Industry

Other

WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund (DTD)

DTD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.80%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.94

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

DTD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$105.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

180,100

Open Price

$105.65

Day's Range

$105.55 - $105.87

Previous Close

$105.07

52 week low / high

$79.49 - $105.87

Percent off 52 week high

-0.30%

DTD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DTD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DTD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DTD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.245

2019-10-22

$0.19

2019-09-24

$0.205

2019-08-27

$0.27

2019-07-23

$0.18

2019-06-24

$0.22

2019-05-28

$0.26

2019-04-23

$0.2

2019-03-26

$0.295

2019-02-19

$0.135

2019-01-22

$0.12

2018-12-24

$0.33905

2018-11-20

$0.16

2018-10-23

$0.16

2018-09-25

$0.33

2018-08-21

$0.145

2018-07-24

$0.275

2018-06-25

$0.28

2018-05-22

$0.13

2018-04-24

$0.1

2018-03-20

$0.37281

2018-02-20

$0.085

2018-01-23

$0.105

2017-12-26

$0.34191

2017-11-21

$0.105

2017-10-24

$0.17

2017-09-26

$0.24

2017-08-21

$0.175

2017-07-24

$0.18

2017-06-26

$0.25

2017-05-22

$0.14

2017-04-24

$0.09

2017-03-27

$0.26

2017-02-17

$0.14

2017-01-23

$0.105

2016-12-23

$0.26261

2016-11-21

$0.17

2016-10-24

$0.165

2016-09-26

$0.22

2016-08-22

$0.175

2016-07-25

$0.215

2016-06-20

$0.17

2016-05-23

$0.16

2016-04-25

$0.2

2016-03-21

$0.17

2016-02-22

$0.14

2016-01-25

$0.11

2015-12-21

$0.25876

2015-11-23

$0.16

2015-10-26

$0.17

2015-09-21

$0.18

2015-08-24

$0.17

2015-07-27

$0.15

2015-06-22

$0.18

2015-05-22

$0.18252

2015-04-20

$0.15

2015-03-23

$0.15283

2015-02-23

$0.19

2015-01-26

$0.07

2014-12-19

$0.22986

2014-11-21

$0.19

2014-10-27

$0.14111

2014-09-22

$0.15

2014-08-25

$0.14

2014-07-21

$0.13

2014-06-23

$0.15

2014-05-23

$0.135

2014-04-21

$0.135

2014-03-24

$0.135

2014-02-24

$0.135

2014-01-27

$0.135

2013-12-24

$0.17817

2013-11-22

$0.135

2013-10-21

$0.135

2013-09-23

$0.13

2013-08-26

$0.13

2013-07-22

$0.13

2013-06-24

$0.13

2013-05-24

$0.13

2013-04-22

$0.13

2013-03-22

$0.115

2013-02-19

$0.128

2013-01-22

$0.128

2012-12-24

$0.21538

2012-11-26

$0.33585

2012-09-24

$0.40039

2012-06-25

$0.35928

2012-03-26

$0.34114

2011-12-21

$0.37672

2011-09-26

$0.34448

2011-06-22

$0.35543

2011-03-21

$0.30329

2010-12-22

$0.40219

2010-09-20

$0.30108

2010-06-28

$0.33378

2010-03-29

$0.30111

2009-12-21

$0.31283

2009-09-21

$0.2548

2009-06-22

$0.25306

2009-03-23

$0.31963

2008-12-22

$0.39274

2008-09-22

$0.40077

2008-06-23

$0.41335

2008-03-24

$0.43428

2007-12-17

$0.00749

2007-12-17

$0.01152

2007-12-17

$0.4602

2007-09-24

$0.3896

2007-06-25

$0.39819

2007-03-26

$0.30339

DTD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DTD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DTD

Stock not rated.

DTD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.86%

18.46%

5years

DTD

DTD

DTD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DTD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

DTD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2450

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2050

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2700

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2950

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3391

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3300

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2750

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2800

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3728

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3419

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2017-07-21

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-05-19

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2626

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2016-10-21

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2016-08-19

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2150

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2016-05-20

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-02-19

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2588

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2015-11-20

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2015-10-23

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2015-08-21

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-07-24

2015-07-27

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1825

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-04-17

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1528

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2015-02-20

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-01-23

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2299

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1411

2014-10-24

2014-10-27

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2014-08-22

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2014-07-18

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-05-22

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-04-17

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-02-21

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2014-01-24

2014-01-27

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1782

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2013-11-21

2013-11-22

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2013-10-18

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-08-23

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-07-19

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-05-23

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-04-19

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2013-02-15

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2013-01-18

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2154

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3359

2012-11-23

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4004

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3593

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3411

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3767

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3445

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3554

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3033

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4022

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3011

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3338

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3011

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3128

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2548

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2531

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3196

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3927

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4008

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4134

2008-06-23

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4343

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4602

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0115

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3896

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3982

2007-06-22

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3034

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

DTD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

