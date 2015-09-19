Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Growth Fund

Stock

DNL

Price as of:

$65.19 -0.13 -0.2%

Industry

Other

DNL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



1.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.




Get DNL DARS™ Rating

DNL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$65.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,978

Open Price

$65.18

Day's Range

$65.09 - $65.27

Previous Close

$65.32

52 week low / high

$47.47 - $65.53

Percent off 52 week high

-0.52%

DNL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DNL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout



DNL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DNL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.28

2019-06-24

$0.555

2019-03-26

$0.075

2018-12-24

$0.26661

2018-09-25

$0.27

2018-06-25

$0.64334

2018-03-20

$0.0775

2017-12-26

$0.13437

2017-09-26

$0.48

2017-06-26

$0.335

2017-03-27

$0.15

2016-12-23

$0.18202

2016-09-26

$0.395

2016-06-20

$0.485

2016-03-21

$0.095

2015-12-21

$0.02668

2015-09-21

$0.31118

2015-06-22

$0.47942

2015-03-23

$0.08

2014-12-19

$0.1403

2014-09-22

$0.29924

2014-06-23

$0.505

2014-03-24

$0.23075

2013-12-24

$0.10904

2013-09-23

$0.27398

2013-06-24

$0.6457

2013-03-22

$0.13979

2012-12-24

$0.20951

2012-09-24

$0.44531

2012-06-25

$0.57228

2012-03-26

$0.20498

2011-12-21

$0.19038

2011-09-26

$0.40273

2011-06-22

$0.51397

2011-03-21

$0.37365

2010-12-22

$0.25857

2010-09-20

$0.29212

2010-06-28

$0.37414

2010-03-29

$0.48036

2009-12-21

$0.20078

2009-09-21

$0.66629

2009-06-22

$0.50545

2008-12-22

$1.03943

DNL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DNL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DNL

Stock not rated.

DNL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.08%

-10.93%

1years

DNL

DNL

DNL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DNL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

DNL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2666

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6433

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1344

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1820

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3112

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4794

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1403

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2992

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2308

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1090

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2740

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6457

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1398

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2095

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4453

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5723

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1904

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4027

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5140

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3737

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2586

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2921

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3741

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4804

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2008

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6663

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5055

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0394

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DNL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

