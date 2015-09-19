Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

Stock

DFE

Price as of:

$64.21 -0.04 -0.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE)

DFE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.96%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DFE DARS™ Rating

DFE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$64.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

56,300

Open Price

$64.32

Day's Range

$64.16 - $64.41

Previous Close

$64.25

52 week low / high

$51.01 - $65.0

Percent off 52 week high

-1.22%

DFE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DFE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DFE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DFE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DFE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.315

2019-06-24

$1.395

2019-03-26

$0.155

2018-12-24

$0.32935

2018-09-25

$0.42379

2018-06-25

$1.80514

2018-03-20

$0.09523

2017-12-26

$0.30105

2017-09-26

$0.405

2017-06-26

$1.08

2016-12-23

$0.44719

2016-09-26

$0.26

2016-06-20

$1.505

2015-12-21

$0.2292

2015-09-21

$0.25017

2015-06-22

$1.07824

2014-12-19

$0.17498

2014-09-22

$0.26147

2014-06-23

$1.07763

2014-03-24

$0.02176

2013-12-24

$0.06791

2013-09-23

$0.11976

2013-06-24

$1.17518

2013-03-22

$0.01666

2012-12-24

$0.26447

2012-09-24

$0.13506

2012-06-25

$0.9593

2012-03-26

$0.11331

2011-12-21

$0.14966

2011-09-26

$0.19207

2011-06-22

$1.46504

2011-03-21

$0.25599

2010-09-20

$0.16915

2010-06-28

$0.69731

2010-03-29

$0.09436

2009-12-21

$0.15997

2009-09-21

$0.21436

2009-06-22

$0.71321

2009-03-23

$0.21099

2008-12-22

$2.79306

2007-12-17

$3.78275

2007-12-17

$0.43382

DFE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DFE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DFE

Stock not rated.

DFE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-17.11%

-52.52%

1years

DFE

News
DFE

Research
DFE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DFE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DFE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3150

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3950

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3294

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4238

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8051

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0952

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3011

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0800

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4472

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5050

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2292

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2502

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0782

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2615

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0776

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0679

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1198

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1752

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2645

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1351

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9593

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1497

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1921

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4650

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2560

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1692

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6973

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0944

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2144

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7132

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2110

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.7931

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4338

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$3.7828

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Annual

DFE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X