Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund

Stock

DEW

Price as of:

$48.92 +0.22 +0.45%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (DEW)

DEW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DEW DARS™ Rating

DEW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,700

Open Price

$48.91

Day's Range

$48.9 - $48.94

Previous Close

$48.7

52 week low / high

$40.15 - $48.95

Percent off 52 week high

-0.06%

DEW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DEW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DEW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DEW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DEW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.51

2019-06-24

$0.52

2019-03-26

$0.355

2018-12-24

$0.40183

2018-09-25

$0.49024

2018-06-25

$0.60889

2018-03-20

$0.23912

2017-12-26

$0.38108

2017-09-26

$0.38

2017-06-26

$0.5

2017-03-27

$0.28

2016-12-23

$0.35221

2016-09-26

$0.425

2016-06-20

$0.465

2016-03-21

$0.24556

2015-12-21

$0.33192

2015-09-21

$0.508

2015-06-22

$0.6338

2015-03-23

$0.22522

2014-12-19

$0.40706

2014-09-22

$0.4668

2014-06-23

$0.7328

2014-03-24

$0.59211

2013-12-24

$0.33316

2013-09-23

$0.38

2013-06-24

$0.78644

2013-03-22

$0.24803

2012-12-24

$0.31805

2012-09-24

$0.3632

2012-06-25

$0.72783

2012-03-26

$0.24372

2011-12-21

$0.34779

2011-09-26

$0.44456

2011-06-22

$0.84307

2011-03-21

$0.22457

2010-12-22

$0.32744

2010-09-20

$0.28955

2010-06-28

$0.63476

2010-03-29

$0.20452

2009-12-21

$0.5075

2009-09-21

$0.4846

2009-06-22

$1.0041

2009-03-23

$0.02518

2008-12-22

$2.69426

2007-12-17

$2.02815

2007-12-17

$0.00354

DEW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DEW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DEW

Stock not rated.

DEW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.10%

17.24%

2years

DEW

News
DEW

Research
DEW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DEW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DEW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5100

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4018

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4902

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6089

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2391

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3811

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3522

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3319

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5080

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6338

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2252

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4071

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4668

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7328

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5921

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3332

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7864

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3181

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3632

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7278

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2437

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3478

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4446

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8431

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2246

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3274

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2896

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6348

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2045

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4846

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0041

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0252

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6943

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0035

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$2.0282

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Annual

DEW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X