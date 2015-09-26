Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund

Stock

DES

Price as of:

$28.69 -0.01 -0.03%

Industry

Other

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

DES

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.66

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DES DARS™ Rating

DES

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

133,500

Open Price

$28.68

Day's Range

$28.61 - $28.71

Previous Close

$28.7

52 week low / high

$23.23 - $28.98

Percent off 52 week high

-1.00%

DES

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DES has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DES's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DES

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DES’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.055

2019-10-22

$0.05

2019-09-24

$0.11

2019-08-27

$0.06

2019-07-23

$0.075

2019-06-24

$0.095

2019-05-28

$0.06

2019-04-23

$0.075

2019-03-26

$0.005

2019-02-19

$0.005

2019-01-22

$0.02

2018-12-24

$0.11592

2018-11-20

$0.045

2018-10-23

$0.11

2018-09-25

$0.11976

2018-08-21

$0.05

2018-07-24

$0.15

2018-06-25

$0.11

2018-05-22

$0.03

2018-04-24

$0.025

2018-03-20

$0.1

2018-02-20

$0.01

2018-01-23

$0.03

2017-12-26

$0.14266

2017-11-21

$0.04

2017-10-24

$0.02388888888888889

2017-09-26

$0.035

2017-08-21

$0.015

2017-07-24

$0.025555555555555557

2017-06-26

$0.04

2017-05-22

$0.012222222222222223

2017-04-24

$0.005555555555555556

2017-03-27

$0.04

2017-02-17

$0.013333333333333334

2017-01-23

$0.008333333333333333

2016-12-23

$0.027692222222222222

2016-11-21

$0.017777777777777778

2016-10-24

$0.02722222222222222

2016-09-26

$0.02722222222222222

2016-08-22

$0.017222222222222222

2016-07-25

$0.026111111111111113

2016-06-20

$0.02388888888888889

2016-05-23

$0.019444444444444445

2016-04-25

$0.02644888888888889

2016-03-21

$0.012742222222222222

2016-02-22

$0.01

2016-01-25

$0.012222222222222223

2015-12-29

$0.004143333333333333

2015-12-21

$0.03499

2015-11-23

$0.014444444444444444

2015-10-26

$0.012222222222222223

2015-09-21

$0.028888888888888888

2015-08-24

$0.014444444444444444

2015-07-27

$0.016575555555555555

2015-06-22

$0.024444444444444446

2015-05-22

$0.015555555555555555

2015-04-20

$0.013333333333333334

2015-03-23

$0.022094444444444444

2015-02-23

$0.01656888888888889

2015-01-26

$0.005488888888888889

2014-12-19

$0.031516666666666665

2014-11-21

$0.020775555555555554

2014-10-27

$0.018764444444444445

2014-09-22

$0.02

2014-08-25

$0.017777777777777778

2014-07-21

$0.017777777777777778

2014-06-23

$0.017777777777777778

2014-05-23

$0.013333333333333334

2014-04-21

$0.013333333333333334

2014-03-24

$0.013333333333333334

2014-02-24

$0.013333333333333334

2014-01-27

$0.013333333333333334

2013-12-24

$0.03318444444444445

2013-11-22

$0.015

2013-10-21

$0.015

2013-09-23

$0.015

2013-08-26

$0.013888888888888888

2013-07-22

$0.013888888888888888

2013-06-24

$0.013888888888888888

2013-05-24

$0.013888888888888888

2013-04-22

$0.013888888888888888

2013-03-22

$0.0022222222222222222

2013-02-19

$0.015555555555555555

2013-01-22

$0.018666666666666668

2012-12-24

$0.046406666666666666

2012-11-26

$0.03308888888888889

2012-09-24

$0.051436666666666665

2012-06-25

$0.051915555555555555

2012-03-26

$0.045677777777777775

2011-12-21

$0.040327777777777775

2011-09-26

$0.046905555555555555

2011-06-22

$0.05013777777777778

2011-03-21

$0.03136888888888889

2010-12-22

$0.06018444444444444

2010-09-20

$0.04244666666666667

2010-06-28

$0.04293555555555555

2010-03-29

$0.042431111111111114

2009-12-21

$0.04486444444444444

2009-09-21

$0.03488555555555556

2009-06-22

$0.03803444444444445

2009-03-23

$0.03744

2008-12-22

$0.05841444444444444

2008-09-22

$0.04674222222222222

2008-06-23

$0.06201

2008-03-24

$0.057376666666666666

2007-12-17

$0.06810333333333334

2007-09-24

$0.043582222222222224

2007-06-25

$0.06756666666666666

2007-03-26

$0.024833333333333332

DES's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DES

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DES

Stock not rated.

DES

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

38.58%

-26.31%

5years

DES

News
DES

Research
DES

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DES

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Brought to You by Mitre Media

DES

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0550

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1159

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1198

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1427

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0239

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0256

2017-07-21

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0122

2017-05-19

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

2016-10-21

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2016-08-19

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0239

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0194

2016-05-20

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0264

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0127

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2016-02-19

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0122

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2015-11-20

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0122

2015-10-23

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0289

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2015-08-21

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2015-07-24

2015-07-27

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0244

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2015-04-17

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2015-02-20

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0055

2015-01-23

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

2014-10-24

2014-10-27

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

2014-08-22

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

2014-07-18

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2014-05-22

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2014-04-17

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2014-02-21

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2014-01-24

2014-01-27

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-11-21

2013-11-22

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-10-18

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2013-08-23

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2013-07-19

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2013-05-23

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2013-04-19

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0022

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2013-02-15

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0187

2013-01-18

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

2012-11-23

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0514

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0519

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0457

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0403

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0501

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0314

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0602

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0424

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0429

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0424

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0449

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0349

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0374

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0584

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0620

2008-06-23

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0574

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0436

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0676

2007-06-22

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0248

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

DES

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

