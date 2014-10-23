Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Stock

DEM

Price as of:

$45.68 -0.01 -0.02%

Industry

Other

DEM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.07%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


DEM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

158,800

Open Price

$45.48

Day's Range

$45.48 - $45.73

Previous Close

$45.69

52 week low / high

$39.27 - $45.73

Percent off 52 week high

-0.11%

DEM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DEM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

DEM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DEM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$1.15

2019-06-24

$0.53

2019-03-26

$0.105

2018-12-24

$0.22732

2018-09-25

$1.14671

2018-06-25

$0.42049

2017-12-26

$0.28478

2017-09-26

$0.95

2017-06-26

$0.43

2016-12-23

$0.27136

2016-09-26

$0.805

2016-06-20

$0.28

2015-12-21

$0.28162

2015-09-21

$1.00531

2015-06-22

$0.36183

2014-12-19

$0.4406

2014-09-22

$1.2633

2014-06-23

$0.43934

2014-03-24

$0.17981

2013-12-24

$0.24777

2013-09-23

$0.78204

2013-06-24

$0.93235

2013-03-22

$0.12999

2012-12-24

$0.20191

2012-09-24

$0.78322

2012-06-25

$0.69689

2012-03-26

$0.20218

2011-12-21

$0.24953

2011-09-26

$0.93257

2011-06-22

$0.9228

2011-03-21

$0.1724

2010-12-22

$0.3692

2010-09-20

$0.64591

2010-06-28

$0.76075

2010-03-29

$0.16051

2009-12-21

$0.16883

2009-09-21

$0.63783

2009-06-22

$0.59791

2009-03-23

$0.05412

2008-12-22

$1.90198

DEM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DEM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DEM

Stock not rated.

DEM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

50.24%

156.34%

2years

DEM

News
DEM

Research
DEM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DEM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

DEM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.1500

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2273

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1467

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4205

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2848

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2714

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8050

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2816

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0053

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3618

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4406

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2633

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4393

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2478

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7820

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9324

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2019

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7832

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6969

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2495

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9326

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9228

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1724

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3692

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6459

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7608

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1605

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1688

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6378

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0541

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9020

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Annual

DEM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X