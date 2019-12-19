Best Dividend Stocks
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Stock

CZFS

Price as of:

$60.0 +0.49 +0.82%

Industry

Other

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS)

CZFS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.37%

EPS $5.56

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CZFS DARS™ Rating

CZFS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$60.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,900

Open Price

$60.0

Day's Range

$60.0 - $60.0

Previous Close

$59.51

52 week low / high

$55.51 - $64.25

Percent off 52 week high

-6.61%

CZFS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CZFS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CZFS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CZFS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.45

2019-09-12

$0.45

2019-06-13

$0.445

2019-03-14

$0.445

2018-12-13

$0.44

2018-09-13

$0.44

2018-06-14

$0.435

2018-03-15

$0.435

2017-12-14

$0.43

2017-09-14

$0.43

2017-06-14

$0.425

2017-03-15

$0.425

2016-12-14

$0.42

2016-09-14

$0.42

2016-06-21

$0.415

2016-03-16

$0.415

2015-12-16

$0.41

2015-09-16

$0.41

2015-06-17

$0.405

2015-03-18

$0.405

2014-12-11

$0.4

2014-09-17

$0.4

2014-06-18

$0.385

2014-03-19

$0.385

2013-12-17

$0.385

2013-09-18

$0.285

2013-06-19

$0.285

2013-03-20

$0.285

2012-12-19

$0.38

2012-10-17

$0.305

2012-07-18

$0.3

2012-04-18

$0.3

2012-01-18

$0.295

2011-10-19

$0.27

2011-07-13

$0.265

2011-04-13

$0.265

2011-01-12

$0.26

2010-10-13

$0.26

2010-07-14

$0.255

2010-04-14

$0.255

2010-01-13

$0.25

2009-10-14

$0.25

2009-07-15

$0.245

2009-04-15

$0.245

2009-01-14

$0.24

2008-10-15

$0.24

2008-07-09

$0.235

2008-04-09

$0.235

2008-01-10

$0.23

2007-10-10

$0.23

2007-07-11

$0.225

2007-04-11

$0.225

2007-01-10

$0.22

2006-10-11

$0.22

2006-07-12

$0.215

2006-04-11

$0.215

2006-01-11

$0.21

2005-10-12

$0.21

2005-07-13

$0.205

2005-04-13

$0.205

2005-01-12

$0.2

2004-10-13

$0.2

2004-07-14

$0.195

2004-04-14

$0.195

2004-01-14

$0.19

2003-10-15

$0.19

2003-07-09

$0.185

2003-04-09

$0.185

2003-01-15

$0.18

2002-10-10

$0.175

2002-07-10

$0.17

2002-04-10

$0.17

2002-01-11

$0.165

2001-10-10

$0.165

2001-07-11

$0.16

2001-04-10

$0.16

2001-01-10

$0.155

2000-10-11

$0.155

2000-07-12

$0.15

2000-04-12

$0.15

2000-01-12

$0.145

1999-10-13

$0.145

1999-07-14

$0.14

1999-04-14

$0.14

1999-01-13

$0.135

1998-10-14

$0.135

1998-07-20

$0.13

1998-04-15

$0.13

1998-01-14

$0.125

1997-10-15

$0.125

1997-06-12

$0.23

1996-12-12

$0.225

1996-06-12

$0.22

1995-12-13

$0.215

1995-06-13

$0.21

CZFS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CZFS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CZFS

Stock not rated.

CZFS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.53%

2.86%

5years

CZFS

CZFS

CZFS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CZFS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CZFS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4500

2019-12-03

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2019-06-04

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2019-03-05

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-12-04

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2018-06-06

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2018-03-06

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-12-05

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-09-05

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-06-07

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2017-03-07

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-11-23

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-09-06

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2016-06-09

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2016-03-08

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-12-08

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-09-08

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-06-09

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-03-11

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-12-03

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-09-09

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2014-06-10

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2014-03-11

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2013-12-10

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2013-09-10

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2013-06-13

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2013-03-12

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2012-10-09

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-07-10

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-04-11

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-01-10

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-10-11

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-07-05

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-01-04

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-10-05

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2010-07-06

2010-07-14

2010-07-16

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2010-04-06

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-01-05

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-10-06

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2009-07-07

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2009-04-07

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-01-06

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-10-02

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2008-07-02

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2008-04-02

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-01-04

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-10-02

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2007-07-05

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2007-04-03

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-12-19

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-09-21

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-06-22

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-03-21

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-12-20

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-09-20

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2005-06-21

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2005-04-05

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-01-04

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2004-07-06

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2003-07-01

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2003-04-01

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-01-07

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-11

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-07-02

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-11

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2001-10-02

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-07-03

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-04-03

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2001-01-04

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2000-10-03

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-04-04

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2000-01-04

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1999-10-21

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-07-06

1999-07-14

1999-07-16

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-04-06

1999-04-14

1999-04-16

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1999-01-05

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1998-10-06

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-07-07

1998-07-20

1998-07-17

1998-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-04-07

1998-04-15

1998-04-17

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1250

1998-01-06

1998-01-14

1998-01-16

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1250

1997-10-07

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-10-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

1997-05-27

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2250

1996-11-20

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

1996-05-21

1996-06-12

1996-06-15

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2150

1995-11-14

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2100

1995-05-16

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CZFS

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

