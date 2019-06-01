Best Dividend Stocks
Cosco Shipping Ports Limited - ADR

Stock

CSPKY

Price as of:

$9.45 N/A 0

Industry

Other

Cosco Shipping Ports Limited - ADR (CSPKY)

CSPKY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.52%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.33

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


CSPKY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$9.45

Day's Range

$9.45 - $9.45

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$9.45 - $9.45

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

CSPKY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CSPKY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CSPKY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CSPKY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-11

$0.166112

2019-05-23

$0.178051

2018-09-07

$0.194097

2018-05-21

$0.146891

2017-09-08

$0.116146

2017-05-18

$0.0879

2016-09-02

$0.204195

2016-05-19

$0.259784

2015-09-03

$0.196436

2015-05-14

$0.17484

2014-09-05

$0.176967

2014-05-15

$0.175523

2013-09-06

$0.239897

2013-05-22

$0.212873

2012-09-06

$0.239488

2012-05-17

$0.204319

CSPKY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CSPKY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CSPKY

Stock not rated.

CSPKY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.54%

-2.57%

1years

CSPKY

CSPKY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CSPKY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

CSPKY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1661

Unknown

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1781

Unknown

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-08-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1941

Unknown

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1469

Unknown

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1161

Unknown

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0879

Unknown

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-08-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2042

Unknown

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2598

Unknown

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-08-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1964

Unknown

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1748

Unknown

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1770

Unknown

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1755

Unknown

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2399

Unknown

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2129

Unknown

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2395

Unknown

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2043

Unknown

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CSPKY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

